Scottish Premiership
Dundee0St Johnstone4

Dundee 0-4 St Johnstone

By Brian McLauchlin

BBC Scotland at Dens Park

Media playback is not supported on this device

Highlights: Dundee 0-4 St Johnstone

St Johnstone claimed their biggest Scottish Premiership win of the season with a dominant display against struggling Dundee in the Tayside derby.

Murray Davidson's shot was diverted into the net by Jordan Piggott before Scott Tanser struck the Dundee post with a free-kick.

Chris Kane fired the visitors' second before the break.

Blair Alston netted on the rebound after Kane had been denied before Kane got his second of the match.

Saints move to within two points of seventh-placed Motherwell and are now five clear of Dundee, who are 10th.

As referee Craig Thomson blew the opening whistle heavy rain continued to fall on what was an already sodden surface at Dens Park.

But it was St Johnstone who were to cope much better with the conditions, with Liam Craig's early free-kick testing goalkeeper Elliot Parish.

Media playback is not supported on this device

Dundee 0-4 St Johnstone: Emotions spill over after final whistle at Dens Park

Dundee were forced into a change when Lewis Spence hobbled off to be replaced by debutant Piggott.

Good build-up play down the left from Alston allowed Kane to send the ball into the danger area. Jason Kerr chested the ball down for Davidson and his sliding effort trickled over the line off the unfortunate Piggott.

This shook the home side into action and Simon Murray and Roarie Deacon combined with the latter having his effort blocked, his rebound going over.

Tanser's free-kick rebounded off the base of the left-hand post but the visiting fans sheltering in the Bob Shankly Stand did not have to wait too long for goal number two.

Dundee defender Josh Meekings tried to usher the ball out of play but Alston nipped in and combined with MacLean before giving Kane the simplest of chances to knock the ball into the net.

The goal was celebrated in fine style and none more so than by manager Tommy Wright, who raced towards the visiting fans with glee.

To their credit, Dundee rallied slightly with Steven Caulker having a header blocked before Murray was sent through on goal only to be stopped by a terrific challenge by Tanser.

Murray, along with the entire Dundee support, were claiming for a penalty but referee Thomson was having none of it.

Blair Alston scores
Alston (far right) capped a fine performance with a goal

There was no let up by Saints as they continued their domination. Alston sent Kane through and, although Parish was able to block, Alston had continued his run and followed up to shoot low into the empty net.

Many of the home fans inside the crowd of 5,336 were making their way towards the exits as the visitors notched number four.

Kane cut in from the left and brushed aside defenders before firing high into the roof of the net.

The home fans that decided to remain in the ground were letting the board and manager Neil McCann know exactly how they felt about their team's performance on the day.

The 605 St Johnstone fans, meanwhile, were chanting "we want five" but had to settled for 4-0 against their fierce rivals.

Line-ups

Dundee

  • 12Parish
  • 2KerrSubstituted forMoussaat 45'minutes
  • 4Caulker
  • 24Meekings
  • 15Aurtenetxe
  • 21DeaconBooked at 28mins
  • 14O'Hara
  • 27Curran
  • 28SpenceSubstituted forPiggottat 19'minutesBooked at 76mins
  • 17MurraySubstituted forEl Bakhtaouiat 66'minutes
  • 7Leitch-Smith

Substitutes

  • 5Kusunga
  • 6O'Dea
  • 9Moussa
  • 20El Bakhtaoui
  • 38Ferie
  • 40Piggott
  • 47Lambert

St Johnstone

  • 1Mannus
  • 15Kerr
  • 5Shaughnessy
  • 6Anderson
  • 3Tanser
  • 4AlstonSubstituted forWotherspoonat 73'minutesBooked at 78mins
  • 7MillarBooked at 40minsSubstituted forMcCleanat 80'minutes
  • 8DavidsonBooked at 78mins
  • 26Craig
  • 9MacLean
  • 25Kane

Substitutes

  • 10Wotherspoon
  • 11Williams
  • 12Clark
  • 14Comrie
  • 17Johnstone
  • 20McClean
  • 23Gordon
Referee:
Craig Thomson
Attendance:
5,336

Match Stats

Home TeamDundeeAway TeamSt Johnstone
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home6
Away8
Shots on Target
Home3
Away5
Corners
Home6
Away5
Fouls
Home12
Away13

Live Text

Match ends, Dundee 0, St. Johnstone 4.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Dundee 0, St. Johnstone 4.

Foul by A-Jay Leitch-Smith (Dundee).

Murray Davidson (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, St. Johnstone. Conceded by Faissal El Bakhtaoui.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Josh Meekings (Dundee) because of an injury.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Christopher Kane (St. Johnstone) because of an injury.

Foul by Faissal El Bakhtaoui (Dundee).

Kyle McClean (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Steven Caulker (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Steven MacLean (St. Johnstone).

Attempt missed. Faissal El Bakhtaoui (Dundee) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

Roarie Deacon (Dundee) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Scott Tanser (St. Johnstone).

Substitution

Substitution, St. Johnstone. Kyle McClean replaces Chris Millar.

Attempt missed. Sofien Moussa (Dundee) header from the right side of the six yard box misses to the right.

Booking

Murray Davidson (St. Johnstone) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Mark O'Hara (Dundee) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Murray Davidson (St. Johnstone).

Booking

David Wotherspoon (St. Johnstone) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Roarie Deacon (Dundee) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by David Wotherspoon (St. Johnstone).

Booking

Jordan Piggott (Dundee) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Jordan Piggott (Dundee).

Liam Craig (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, St. Johnstone. David Wotherspoon replaces Blair Alston.

Foul by Faissal El Bakhtaoui (Dundee).

Joe Shaughnessy (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Sofien Moussa (Dundee).

Steven Anderson (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Goal!

Goal! Dundee 0, St. Johnstone 4. Christopher Kane (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Dundee. Faissal El Bakhtaoui replaces Simon Murray.

Goal!

Goal! Dundee 0, St. Johnstone 3. Blair Alston (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.

Attempt saved. Christopher Kane (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Foul by Aurtenetxe (Dundee).

Christopher Kane (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt missed. Mark O'Hara (Dundee) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.

Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Joe Shaughnessy.

Find out more

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic28197256183864
2Rangers29184759322758
3Aberdeen29165843331053
4Hibernian29149642321051
5Kilmarnock29111083938143
6Hearts3091292929039
7Motherwell29105143439-535
8St Johnstone2996142942-1333
9Hamilton2785143848-1029
10Dundee2984173047-1728
11Partick Thistle2967162647-2125
12Ross County2956183151-2021
View full Scottish Premiership table

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport

Explore the BBC