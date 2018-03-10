Match ends, Dundee 0, St. Johnstone 4.
Dundee 0-4 St Johnstone
St Johnstone claimed their biggest Scottish Premiership win of the season with a dominant display against struggling Dundee in the Tayside derby.
Murray Davidson's shot was diverted into the net by Jordan Piggott before Scott Tanser struck the Dundee post with a free-kick.
Chris Kane fired the visitors' second before the break.
Blair Alston netted on the rebound after Kane had been denied before Kane got his second of the match.
Saints move to within two points of seventh-placed Motherwell and are now five clear of Dundee, who are 10th.
As referee Craig Thomson blew the opening whistle heavy rain continued to fall on what was an already sodden surface at Dens Park.
But it was St Johnstone who were to cope much better with the conditions, with Liam Craig's early free-kick testing goalkeeper Elliot Parish.
Dundee were forced into a change when Lewis Spence hobbled off to be replaced by debutant Piggott.
Good build-up play down the left from Alston allowed Kane to send the ball into the danger area. Jason Kerr chested the ball down for Davidson and his sliding effort trickled over the line off the unfortunate Piggott.
This shook the home side into action and Simon Murray and Roarie Deacon combined with the latter having his effort blocked, his rebound going over.
Tanser's free-kick rebounded off the base of the left-hand post but the visiting fans sheltering in the Bob Shankly Stand did not have to wait too long for goal number two.
Dundee defender Josh Meekings tried to usher the ball out of play but Alston nipped in and combined with MacLean before giving Kane the simplest of chances to knock the ball into the net.
The goal was celebrated in fine style and none more so than by manager Tommy Wright, who raced towards the visiting fans with glee.
To their credit, Dundee rallied slightly with Steven Caulker having a header blocked before Murray was sent through on goal only to be stopped by a terrific challenge by Tanser.
Murray, along with the entire Dundee support, were claiming for a penalty but referee Thomson was having none of it.
There was no let up by Saints as they continued their domination. Alston sent Kane through and, although Parish was able to block, Alston had continued his run and followed up to shoot low into the empty net.
Many of the home fans inside the crowd of 5,336 were making their way towards the exits as the visitors notched number four.
Kane cut in from the left and brushed aside defenders before firing high into the roof of the net.
The home fans that decided to remain in the ground were letting the board and manager Neil McCann know exactly how they felt about their team's performance on the day.
The 605 St Johnstone fans, meanwhile, were chanting "we want five" but had to settled for 4-0 against their fierce rivals.
Line-ups
Dundee
- 12Parish
- 2KerrSubstituted forMoussaat 45'minutes
- 4Caulker
- 24Meekings
- 15Aurtenetxe
- 21DeaconBooked at 28mins
- 14O'Hara
- 27Curran
- 28SpenceSubstituted forPiggottat 19'minutesBooked at 76mins
- 17MurraySubstituted forEl Bakhtaouiat 66'minutes
- 7Leitch-Smith
Substitutes
- 5Kusunga
- 6O'Dea
- 9Moussa
- 20El Bakhtaoui
- 38Ferie
- 40Piggott
- 47Lambert
St Johnstone
- 1Mannus
- 15Kerr
- 5Shaughnessy
- 6Anderson
- 3Tanser
- 4AlstonSubstituted forWotherspoonat 73'minutesBooked at 78mins
- 7MillarBooked at 40minsSubstituted forMcCleanat 80'minutes
- 8DavidsonBooked at 78mins
- 26Craig
- 9MacLean
- 25Kane
Substitutes
- 10Wotherspoon
- 11Williams
- 12Clark
- 14Comrie
- 17Johnstone
- 20McClean
- 23Gordon
- Referee:
- Craig Thomson
- Attendance:
- 5,336
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away5
- Corners
- Home6
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Dundee 0, St. Johnstone 4.
Foul by A-Jay Leitch-Smith (Dundee).
Murray Davidson (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, St. Johnstone. Conceded by Faissal El Bakhtaoui.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Josh Meekings (Dundee) because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Christopher Kane (St. Johnstone) because of an injury.
Foul by Faissal El Bakhtaoui (Dundee).
Kyle McClean (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Steven Caulker (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Steven MacLean (St. Johnstone).
Attempt missed. Faissal El Bakhtaoui (Dundee) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Roarie Deacon (Dundee) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Scott Tanser (St. Johnstone).
Substitution
Substitution, St. Johnstone. Kyle McClean replaces Chris Millar.
Attempt missed. Sofien Moussa (Dundee) header from the right side of the six yard box misses to the right.
Booking
Murray Davidson (St. Johnstone) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Mark O'Hara (Dundee) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Murray Davidson (St. Johnstone).
Booking
David Wotherspoon (St. Johnstone) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Roarie Deacon (Dundee) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by David Wotherspoon (St. Johnstone).
Booking
Jordan Piggott (Dundee) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Jordan Piggott (Dundee).
Liam Craig (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, St. Johnstone. David Wotherspoon replaces Blair Alston.
Foul by Faissal El Bakhtaoui (Dundee).
Joe Shaughnessy (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Sofien Moussa (Dundee).
Steven Anderson (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Goal!
Goal! Dundee 0, St. Johnstone 4. Christopher Kane (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Dundee. Faissal El Bakhtaoui replaces Simon Murray.
Goal!
Goal! Dundee 0, St. Johnstone 3. Blair Alston (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.
Attempt saved. Christopher Kane (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Foul by Aurtenetxe (Dundee).
Christopher Kane (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Mark O'Hara (Dundee) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Joe Shaughnessy.