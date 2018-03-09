Newcastle United v Southampton

Mauricio Pellegrino played under Rafael Benitez at both Valencia and Liverpool

Newcastle midfielder Jonjo Shelvey has returned to training following a knee injury and will be assessed prior to Southampton's visit.

Islam Slimani is still recovering from a thigh injury and Jesus Gamez remains out with an ankle problem.

Southampton are again without Steven Davis and Maya Yoshida because of respective hamstring and knee injuries.

Long-term absentee Charlie Austin continues his recovery from a hamstring problem.

Alistair Mann: "Any meeting which pits the two sides immediately above the drop zone has genuine resonance but in the final quarter of the season, it can become pivotal.

"With both Newcastle and Southampton realistically requiring at least three wins from their remaining nine games to stay up there's no better opposition to secure one of those against, with the psychological damage it inflicts as precious as the points themselves.

"That said, neither can claim to have that winning habit; the hosts though can at least boast one league victory in their last seven matches, while the Saints have secured just one in 16!

"In the circumstances, a nervy, yet truly enticing clash is assured."

Southampton manager Mauricio Pellegrino on Newcastle: "They are a very compact team, their fans always lift the team.

"They will be difficult to manage. Really good defensively and on the counter. But I think we are in a good moment and our players have been training very well, it will be a tough game for Newcastle too.

"It is interesting because both teams need to win. I can't imagine they will be comfortable with just one point."

The Magpies never looked like scoring against Liverpool and the game was over as soon as the Reds went ahead.

But their whole approach will be very different this time and I am expecting an atmosphere to match at St James' Park because their fans know their home form will be crucial in keeping them up.

Prediction: 2-1

Newcastle are on a run of seven games without a victory over Southampton in the Premier League. Their last win against the Saints was at St James' Park in 2013, when they triumphed 4-2.

The Saints have only failed to score in one of their last 19 Premier League games against Newcastle, netting in each of the last 12.

Mauricio Pellegrino was a player under Rafael Benitez at both Valencia and Liverpool, with the pair winning La Liga twice and the Uefa Cup with the Spanish club.

Newcastle are on a run of five matches unbeaten at home in all competitions (W2, D3), having lost their previous five at St James' Park.

They have scored just 12 Premier League home goals this season - no side has netted fewer.

Rafael Benitez won his first Premier League game against Southampton in 2004 but is winless in five subsequent top-flight encounters with Saints (D2, L3).

There have been only seven goals in the last six Premier League fixtures at St James' Park, with no team scoring more than once in that period.

Southampton have won just once in their last 16 league games (D9, L6).

They have won just twice away from home in the league all season.

However, they are unbeaten in their last four away games (W1, D3) - only Tottenham (five matches) boast a better current run in the Premier League.

No side has conceded more headed goals in the Premier League this season than Southampton (11). Five of the last nine goals they have conceded have been headers.

Saints have also conceded a league-high 11 goals from outside the area in the Premier League this season.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 1-1 Probability of draw: 28% Probability of home win: 38% Probability of away win: 34%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Liverpool that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.