Everton2Brighton0

Everton 2-0 Brighton & Hove Albion

By Neil Johnston

BBC Sport

Everton v Brighton
Everton had lost three of the previous four Premier League games

Everton manager Sam Allardyce said his players "accepted the pressure" and delivered a "big win" against 10-man Brighton at Goodison Park.

Brighton frustrated the Toffees, who had lost three of the past four games, for an hour before they self-destructed to hand Allardyce's side three points.

Gaetan Bong's own goal broke the deadlock before Cenk Tosun's quality finish - his second in as many games - doubled the lead.

Brighton finished with 10 men after Anthony Knockaert's wild challenge on Leighton Baines.

Wayne Rooney missed a late penalty but Allardyce declared himself happy with his side's performance.

"The players had to handle the pressure," he said. "Our form away, that's been a long standing problem and it was a big win under those circumstances.

"The players accepted the pressure and delivered a performance."

Rooney's off Everton penalties now - Allardyce

Tosun warming to life at Everton

This was a much-needed win for Allardyce and his players.

Everton started the day 11th in the table, closer to the relegation zone than a place in Europe.

This result lifted them up to ninth and means they will host runaway leaders Manchester City on 31 March on the back of three successive home wins.

It has been a frustrating season for the Toffees after spending £150m last summer, but at least Tosun is starting to flourish after arriving from Turkey in a £27m deal in January.

His first goal at Goodison Park - a quality finish from just inside the penalty area after Leighton Baines' pass - sealed victory.

Everton had taken the lead when Yannick Bolasie's sumptuous curling cross, intended for Theo Walcott, hit Bong on the shin and flew past keeper Mathew Ryan.

Knockaert's ill-discipline allowed Everton to comfortably see out the match, despite Brighton keeper Mathew Ryan saving Rooney's late penalty.

The spot-kick was awarded when Shane Duffy brought down substitute Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Cenk Tosun celebrates his first goal Goodison Park goal by pretending to polish the boots of Leighton Baines, who provided the assist
Cenk Tosun celebrates his first Goodison Park goal by pretending to polish the boots of Leighton Baines, who provided the assist

Calvert-Lewin had replaced Walcott, whose suspected calf injury will be a concern for Allardyce on an otherwise positive day.

"Usually when you lose two games and in the way that we've lost them, you have to find a response from the players," added Allardyce.

"At Goodison, I don't think there's been a problem. Our big problem has been away from home."

Knockaert lets down Brighton

This was Brighton's first visit to Goodison Park in 36 years. Barring a disastrous end to the season, the Seagulls will be back next season.

Despite the defeat, the Seagulls need six points from eight games to reach 40 - the magic number that is supposedly needed to guarantee Premier League survival.

Their plan to frustrate Everton was working well until Bong's own goal, while Knockaert's ill-discipline cost his side any chance of a comeback.

Everton fans marked the 80th anniversary of the Gwladys Street End at Goodison Park
Everton fans marked the 80th anniversary of the Gwladys Street End at Goodison Park

The former Leicester man became the first Brighton player to be sent of in the Premier League after a reckless challenge on Baines.

What will concern Seagulls boss Chris Hughton more is his side's lack of goals away from home.

They have managed just seven on their travels in the league since their promotion, and this was the 14th time they have failed to score in a Premier League game this season.

"We fell well below the standards we've set and the level we needed to get a result," Hughton said after the end of his side's seven-match unbeaten run.

"We restricted Everton to minimal chances going into half time. Once the first goal went in, it lifted the crowd and it became very difficult."

Man of the match - Cenk Tosun (Everton)

Cenk Tosun celebrates scoring for Everton against Brighton
Yannick Bolasie and Leighton Baines are both worthy candidates but Cenk Tosun's goal was a rare moment of quality

Top of the own goal charts - the stats

  • Brighton have scored five own goals this season - two more than any other side in the league.
  • Wayne Rooney is the first player since Darren Bent in 2009-10 to miss three penalties in a Premier League season.
  • Brighton were the 41st different opponents Sam Allardyce has faced in the Premier League, while Derby remain the only side he's failed to beat in England's top-flight (P4 W0 D1 L3).
  • Everton have won seven consecutive Premier League home games against newly promoted sides for the first time in the competition.

Hughton disappointed with 'below standard' Brighton

What's next?

If Everton's season had run smoothly, they might be planning for an FA Cup quarter-final tie next. Instead, they face struggling Stoke City away next Saturday (15:00 GMT) in the Premier League.

Brighton can park their Premier League campaign for three weeks as thoughts now drift towards next Saturday's FA Cup sixth round tie at Manchester United (19:45 GMT) before the international break.

Line-ups

Everton

  • 1Pickford
  • 23Coleman
  • 6Jagielka
  • 4Keane
  • 3Baines
  • 26DaviesSubstituted forKlaassenat 84'minutes
  • 10Rooney
  • 11WalcottSubstituted forCalvert-Lewinat 73'minutes
  • 18Sigurdsson
  • 7BolasieSubstituted forHolgateat 78'minutes
  • 14Tosun

Substitutes

  • 15Martina
  • 19Niasse
  • 20Klaassen
  • 29Calvert-Lewin
  • 30Holgate
  • 33Robles
  • 54Baningime

Brighton

  • 1Ryan
  • 21SchelottoBooked at 55mins
  • 22Duffy
  • 5Dunk
  • 3BongSubstituted forSuttnerat 82'minutes
  • 11KnockaertBooked at 80mins
  • 7KayalSubstituted forLocadiaat 69'minutes
  • 24Pröpper
  • 19Izquierdo
  • 13Groß
  • 17MurraySubstituted forUlloaat 77'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Bruno
  • 16Ulloa
  • 18Goldson
  • 20March
  • 25Locadia
  • 26Krul
  • 29Suttner
Referee:
Roger East
Attendance:
39,199

Match Stats

Home TeamEvertonAway TeamBrighton
Possession
Home59%
Away41%
Shots
Home13
Away10
Shots on Target
Home3
Away4
Corners
Home10
Away3
Fouls
Home10
Away14

Live Text

Match ends, Everton 2, Brighton and Hove Albion 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Everton 2, Brighton and Hove Albion 0.

Attempt missed. Jürgen Locadia (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is too high following a set piece situation.

Foul by Gylfi Sigurdsson (Everton).

Jürgen Locadia (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Gylfi Sigurdsson (Everton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Pascal Groß (Brighton and Hove Albion).

Attempt saved. Davy Pröpper (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Jordan Pickford.

Attempt saved. Pascal Groß (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Leonardo Ulloa.

Foul by Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton).

Lewis Dunk (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Everton. Conceded by Mat Ryan.

Penalty saved! Wayne Rooney (Everton) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.

Penalty Everton. Dominic Calvert-Lewin draws a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty conceded by Shane Duffy (Brighton and Hove Albion) after a foul in the penalty area.

Gylfi Sigurdsson (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Pascal Groß (Brighton and Hove Albion).

Attempt missed. Markus Suttner (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

Foul by Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton).

Lewis Dunk (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Everton. Davy Klaassen replaces Tom Davies.

Offside, Brighton and Hove Albion. Pascal Groß tries a through ball, but Leonardo Ulloa is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Tom Davies (Everton) right footed shot from outside the box is too high following a set piece situation.

Substitution

Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Markus Suttner replaces Gaëtan Bong because of an injury.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Gaëtan Bong (Brighton and Hove Albion) because of an injury.

Dismissal

Anthony Knockaert (Brighton and Hove Albion) is shown the red card.

Leighton Baines (Everton) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Anthony Knockaert (Brighton and Hove Albion).

Attempt missed. Pascal Groß (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is just a bit too high.

Substitution

Substitution, Everton. Mason Holgate replaces Yannick Bolasie.

Substitution

Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Leonardo Ulloa replaces Glenn Murray.

Goal!

Goal! Everton 2, Brighton and Hove Albion 0. Cenk Tosun (Everton) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Leighton Baines.

Attempt missed. Anthony Knockaert (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Pascal Groß.

Substitution

Substitution, Everton. Dominic Calvert-Lewin replaces Theo Walcott because of an injury.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Theo Walcott (Everton) because of an injury.

Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Seamus Coleman.

Attempt blocked. Jürgen Locadia (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Top Stories

