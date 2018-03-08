Manchester United v Liverpool

Nemanja Matic's strike helped Manchester United beat Crystal Palace on Monday to move them back into second place

TEAM NEWS

Manchester United will monitor the fitness of forward Anthony Martial, who missed the win at Crystal Palace with an unspecified injury.

Ander Herrera is making good progress in his recovery from a hamstring problem, but it remains to be seen whether he is in contention.

Liverpool's Jordan Henderson suffered a dead leg against Porto but boss Jurgen Klopp is hopeful he will be fit.

Georginio Wijnaldum may be available after recovering from illness.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Steve Wilson: "It may only be the battle for second place, but no problem - Manchester United and Liverpool would happily battle each other if the prize were only the last charred chorizo from Pep Guardiola's summer barbeque.

"The top flight's most intense rivalry comes with an edge honed by more than a century of arguments over politics, music, football and a canal. This 200th meeting will be no different.

"At Anfield in October Liverpool's prodigious attack was tied in knots by the defensive web which Mourinho had spun for them. At Old Trafford United will surely attack more readily, hopefully leading to a better game for the neutral. But when these two meet - who cares about the neutral?

Twitter: @Wilsonfooty

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

This will be the 170th meeting in league competition between these sides - Manchester United have won 67 to Liverpool's 55.

The last four games between Liverpool and Manchester United in all competitions have finished as a draw.

There have been 16 red cards in Premier League fixtures between these two sides - only the Merseyside derby has seen more, with 21 dismissals.

Manchester United

Manchester United have lost only once at home this season in all competitions (W16, D2), with that defeat coming against Manchester City.

They are eight points better off than at the same stage last season.

Jose Mourinho has won only one of his eight meetings in all competitions with Jurgen Klopp (D4, L3).

Romelu Lukaku has scored 99 Premier League goals; if he scores in this game he'll be the fifth youngest player to reach 100, and the second player to net his milestone goal against Liverpool (after Harry Kane earlier this season).

Lukaku has scored four goals in his last four appearances at Old Trafford.

Liverpool

Liverpool are the Premier League's form team with 25 points gained from 10 games.

They have lost just once in their last 20 Premier League matches (W14, D5).

Liverpool have scored 34 away league goals, a joint-high in the top five European leagues (level with Lyon).

The Reds have won their last three away games in a row, scoring 10 unanswered goals.

Mohamed Salah has scored in five successive games for Liverpool in the Premier League.

Sadio Mane has scored five goals in his last four appearances in all competitions.

Jordan Henderson is one short of becoming the 14th player to make 200 Premier League appearances for Liverpool.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 1-1 Probability of draw: 28% Probability of home win: 38% Probability of away win: 34%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Liverpool that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.