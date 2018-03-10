Sutton United 1-0 Solihull Moors

Sutton remained hot on the heels of National League leaders Macclesfield with a narrow win over relegation-threatened Solihull who finished the match with 10 men.

The home side put on plenty of pressure in the first half and got their reward when Tom Bolarinwa scored from a corner.

They had two chances to double their lead before the break as Max O'Leary turned Craig Eastmond's shot over the bar before Aswad Thomas' header from a corner was cleared off the line.

Sutton continued to dominate in the second half without adding to the score, but any hopes of a Solihull fightback were ended when Adi Yussuf was shown a second yellow card for a deliberate handball.

