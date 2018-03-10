Match ends, Sutton United 1, Solihull Moors 0.
Sutton United 1-0 Solihull Moors
-
- From the section Conference
Sutton remained hot on the heels of National League leaders Macclesfield with a narrow win over relegation-threatened Solihull who finished the match with 10 men.
The home side put on plenty of pressure in the first half and got their reward when Tom Bolarinwa scored from a corner.
They had two chances to double their lead before the break as Max O'Leary turned Craig Eastmond's shot over the bar before Aswad Thomas' header from a corner was cleared off the line.
Sutton continued to dominate in the second half without adding to the score, but any hopes of a Solihull fightback were ended when Adi Yussuf was shown a second yellow card for a deliberate handball.
Match report supplied by the Press Association
Line-ups
Sutton United
- 26Butler
- 3ThomasBooked at 45mins
- 6Collins
- 19ThomasBooked at 58mins
- 11CadoganSubstituted forDundasat 77'minutes
- 8DavisBooked at 10mins
- 15EastmondBooked at 27mins
- 20WrightSubstituted forWaltonat 59'minutes
- 30BolarinwaBooked at 45mins
- 34Harrison
- 31BeautymanSubstituted forDownerat 89'minutes
Substitutes
- 14Dundas
- 22Walton
- 23Taylor
- 27Downer
- 29Brown
Solihull Moors
- 13O'Leary
- 4CarterSubstituted forCarlineat 87'minutes
- 6Williams
- 37Thomas
- 9YussufBooked at 75mins
- 8StorerBooked at 50mins
- 10HyltonBooked at 10minsSubstituted forReidat 63'minutes
- 18Reckord
- 26Daly
- 30Kelleher
- 36OsborneBooked at 34mins
Substitutes
- 2Green
- 11Lait
- 12Reid
- 22Green
- 25Carline
- Referee:
- Carl Brook
- Attendance:
- 1,990
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Sutton United 1, Solihull Moors 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Sutton United. Simon Downer replaces Harry Beautyman.
Substitution
Substitution, Solihull Moors. George Carline replaces Darren Carter.
Substitution
Substitution, Sutton United. Craig Dundas replaces Kieron Cadogan.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Adi Yussuf (Solihull Moors) for a bad foul.
Substitution
Substitution, Solihull Moors. Alex Reid replaces Jermaine Hylton.
Substitution
Substitution, Sutton United. Simon Walton replaces Tommy Wright.
Booking
Terell Thomas (Sutton United) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Adi Yussuf (Solihull Moors) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Kyle Storer (Solihull Moors) is shown the yellow card.
Second Half
Second Half begins Sutton United 1, Solihull Moors 0.
Booking
Tom Bolarinwa (Sutton United) is shown the yellow card.
Half Time
First Half ends, Sutton United 1, Solihull Moors 0.
Booking
Aswad Thomas (Sutton United) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! Sutton United 1, Solihull Moors 0. Tom Bolarinwa (Sutton United).
Booking
Jamey Osborne (Solihull Moors) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Craig Eastmond (Sutton United) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Kenny Davis (Sutton United) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Jermaine Hylton (Solihull Moors) is shown the yellow card.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.