Sutton United 1-0 Solihull Moors

Sutton remained hot on the heels of National League leaders Macclesfield with a narrow win over relegation-threatened Solihull who finished the match with 10 men.

The home side put on plenty of pressure in the first half and got their reward when Tom Bolarinwa scored from a corner.

They had two chances to double their lead before the break as Max O'Leary turned Craig Eastmond's shot over the bar before Aswad Thomas' header from a corner was cleared off the line.

Sutton continued to dominate in the second half without adding to the score, but any hopes of a Solihull fightback were ended when Adi Yussuf was shown a second yellow card for a deliberate handball.

Line-ups

Sutton United

  • 26Butler
  • 3ThomasBooked at 45mins
  • 6Collins
  • 19ThomasBooked at 58mins
  • 11CadoganSubstituted forDundasat 77'minutes
  • 8DavisBooked at 10mins
  • 15EastmondBooked at 27mins
  • 20WrightSubstituted forWaltonat 59'minutes
  • 30BolarinwaBooked at 45mins
  • 34Harrison
  • 31BeautymanSubstituted forDownerat 89'minutes

Substitutes

  • 14Dundas
  • 22Walton
  • 23Taylor
  • 27Downer
  • 29Brown

Solihull Moors

  • 13O'Leary
  • 4CarterSubstituted forCarlineat 87'minutes
  • 6Williams
  • 37Thomas
  • 9YussufBooked at 75mins
  • 8StorerBooked at 50mins
  • 10HyltonBooked at 10minsSubstituted forReidat 63'minutes
  • 18Reckord
  • 26Daly
  • 30Kelleher
  • 36OsborneBooked at 34mins

Substitutes

  • 2Green
  • 11Lait
  • 12Reid
  • 22Green
  • 25Carline
Referee:
Carl Brook
Attendance:
1,990

Live Text

Match ends, Sutton United 1, Solihull Moors 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Sutton United 1, Solihull Moors 0.

Substitution

Substitution, Sutton United. Simon Downer replaces Harry Beautyman.

Substitution

Substitution, Solihull Moors. George Carline replaces Darren Carter.

Substitution

Substitution, Sutton United. Craig Dundas replaces Kieron Cadogan.

Dismissal

Second yellow card to Adi Yussuf (Solihull Moors) for a bad foul.

Substitution

Substitution, Solihull Moors. Alex Reid replaces Jermaine Hylton.

Substitution

Substitution, Sutton United. Simon Walton replaces Tommy Wright.

Booking

Terell Thomas (Sutton United) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Adi Yussuf (Solihull Moors) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Kyle Storer (Solihull Moors) is shown the yellow card.

Second Half

Second Half begins Sutton United 1, Solihull Moors 0.

Booking

Tom Bolarinwa (Sutton United) is shown the yellow card.

Half Time

First Half ends, Sutton United 1, Solihull Moors 0.

Booking

Aswad Thomas (Sutton United) is shown the yellow card.

Goal!

Goal! Sutton United 1, Solihull Moors 0. Tom Bolarinwa (Sutton United).

Booking

Jamey Osborne (Solihull Moors) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Craig Eastmond (Sutton United) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Kenny Davis (Sutton United) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Jermaine Hylton (Solihull Moors) is shown the yellow card.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Macclesfield36218751371471
2Sutton United37209857391869
3Tranmere371810961372464
4Aldershot371712858451363
5Boreham Wood361613750331761
6Dover371612950331760
7Wrexham361515641281360
8Fylde3716101168462258
9Ebbsfleet37141494842656
10Bromley3515101058421655
11Dag & Red36149135449551
12Gateshead3511141049371247
13Maidenhead United361211135055-547
14Eastleigh361015115358-545
15Leyton Orient361110154349-643
16Woking37127184558-1343
17Halifax361012143947-842
18Maidstone United361012144355-1242
19Hartlepool36911163952-1338
20Barrow34812144148-736
21Solihull Moors3597193550-1534
22Chester36612183259-2730
23Torquay3669213261-2927
24Guiseley36510213168-3725
View full National League table

