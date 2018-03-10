Bromley 2-1 Guiseley

Bromley had to rely on substitute Omar Bugiel's last-gasp goal in a laboured win at home to rock-bottom Guiseley.

Neil Smith's men surprisingly struggled to create chances against the side with the division's worst defensive record.

Indeed it was only when the visitors' Victor Nirennold was sent off for a second booking 20 minutes from time that matters finally opened up.

Substitute Josh Rees finally broke the deadlock for the Hayes Lane side on the rebound after a Luke Coddington save.

Sensationally, John Rooney netted for Guiseley in the last couple of minutes to equalise, but there was still time for Bugiel to fire into the bottom corner with the aid of a slight deflection.

