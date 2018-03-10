National League
Bromley2Guiseley1

Bromley 2-1 Guiseley

Bromley had to rely on substitute Omar Bugiel's last-gasp goal in a laboured win at home to rock-bottom Guiseley.

Neil Smith's men surprisingly struggled to create chances against the side with the division's worst defensive record.

Indeed it was only when the visitors' Victor Nirennold was sent off for a second booking 20 minutes from time that matters finally opened up.

Substitute Josh Rees finally broke the deadlock for the Hayes Lane side on the rebound after a Luke Coddington save.

Sensationally, John Rooney netted for Guiseley in the last couple of minutes to equalise, but there was still time for Bugiel to fire into the bottom corner with the aid of a slight deflection.

Line-ups

Bromley

  • 1Gregory
  • 17WanadioSubstituted forMekkiat 62'minutes
  • 23Woolfenden
  • 21SutherlandBooked at 86mins
  • 16SterlingSubstituted forBugielat 89'minutes
  • 18Porter
  • 19Johnson
  • 8RaymondSubstituted forReesat 69'minutes
  • 10DennisBooked at 49mins
  • 9Hanlan
  • 6Holland

Substitutes

  • 4Rees
  • 5Chorley
  • 11Mekki
  • 15Johnson
  • 25Bugiel

Guiseley

  • 1Coddington
  • 10Rooney
  • 8Hatfield
  • 34Holden
  • 5Palmer
  • 17PurverSubstituted forCrookesat 84'minutes
  • 42NirennoldBooked at 70mins
  • 40Flowers
  • 39RobertsSubstituted forWesolowskiat 74'minutes
  • 12SouthwellBooked at 90mins
  • 19OdejayiSubstituted forLiburdat 77'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Wesolowski
  • 13Green
  • 15McFadzean
  • 35Liburd
  • 38Crookes
Referee:
Gary Parsons
Attendance:
906

Live Text

Match ends, Bromley 2, Guiseley 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Bromley 2, Guiseley 1.

Booking

Dayle Southwell (Guiseley) is shown the yellow card.

Goal!

Goal! Bromley 2, Guiseley 1. Omar Bugiel (Bromley).

Substitution

Substitution, Bromley. Omar Bugiel replaces Tyrone Sterling.

Goal!

Goal! Bromley 1, Guiseley 1. John Rooney (Guiseley).

Substitution

Substitution, Guiseley. Adam Crookes replaces Alex Purver.

Substitution

Substitution, Guiseley. Rowan Liburd replaces Kayode Odejayi.

Substitution

Substitution, Guiseley. James Wesolowski replaces James Roberts.

Goal!

Goal! Bromley 1, Guiseley 0. Josh Rees (Bromley).

Dismissal

Second yellow card to Victor Nirennold (Guiseley) for a bad foul.

Substitution

Substitution, Bromley. Josh Rees replaces Frankie Raymond.

Substitution

Substitution, Bromley. Adam Mekki replaces Luke Wanadio.

Booking

Louis Dennis (Bromley) is shown the yellow card.

Second Half

Second Half begins Bromley 0, Guiseley 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Bromley 0, Guiseley 0.

Booking

Victor Nirennold (Guiseley) is shown the yellow card.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Macclesfield36218751371471
2Sutton United37209857391869
3Tranmere371810961372464
4Aldershot371712858451363
5Boreham Wood361613750331761
6Dover371612950331760
7Wrexham361515641281360
8Fylde3716101168462258
9Ebbsfleet37141494842656
10Bromley3515101058421655
11Dag & Red36149135449551
12Gateshead3511141049371247
13Maidenhead United361211135055-547
14Eastleigh361015115358-545
15Leyton Orient361110154349-643
16Woking37127184558-1343
17Halifax361012143947-842
18Maidstone United361012144355-1242
19Hartlepool36911163952-1338
20Barrow34812144148-736
21Solihull Moors3597193550-1534
22Chester36612183259-2730
23Torquay3669213261-2927
24Guiseley36510213168-3725
Top Stories