Gateshead 7-1 Maidenhead United
Danny Johnson registered a poacher's second-half hat-trick in Gateshead's remarkable home win over Maidenhead.
Richard Peniket prodded the home side in front midway through the first half and though Jake Hyde quickly headed Alan Devonshire's men level,
Jamal Fyfield pounced from close range two minutes later when a corner was not effectively cleared.
In the second half, Johnson came into his own, extending the Heed's lead from six yards following a good passing interchange by Ben Fox and Rees Greenwood.
The striker added his second when Peniket nodded Paddy McLaughlin's corner down into his path, and later capitalised on a woeful Max Kilman back-pass.
McLaughlin and substitute Jordan Burrow added to the scoreline late on.
Line-ups
Gateshead
- 1Montgomery
- 5ByrneSubstituted forVassellat 77'minutes
- 3Barrow
- 24Fox
- 6Fyfield
- 4Kerr
- 7YorkSubstituted forPrestonat 68'minutes
- 13McLaughlin
- 27GreenwoodSubstituted forBurrowat 73'minutes
- 8Peniket
- 9Johnson
Substitutes
- 2Vassell
- 10Burrow
- 11Preston
- 19McNall
- 21Hanford
Maidenhead United
- 1Pentney
- 5Massey
- 20Kilman
- 11BarrattSubstituted forOwusuat 65'minutes
- 2Clerima
- 24GoodmanSubstituted forOshoat 61'minutes
- 4OdameteyBooked at 51mins
- 14Pritchard
- 17Clifton
- 19UpwardSubstituted forSmithat 80'minutes
- 10Hyde
Substitutes
- 6Osho
- 7Emmanuel
- 9Marks
- 12Owusu
- 25Smith
- Referee:
- Paul Marsden
- Attendance:
- 581
