Gateshead 7-1 Maidenhead United

Danny Johnson registered a poacher's second-half hat-trick in Gateshead's remarkable home win over Maidenhead.

Richard Peniket prodded the home side in front midway through the first half and though Jake Hyde quickly headed Alan Devonshire's men level,

Jamal Fyfield pounced from close range two minutes later when a corner was not effectively cleared.

In the second half, Johnson came into his own, extending the Heed's lead from six yards following a good passing interchange by Ben Fox and Rees Greenwood.

The striker added his second when Peniket nodded Paddy McLaughlin's corner down into his path, and later capitalised on a woeful Max Kilman back-pass.

McLaughlin and substitute Jordan Burrow added to the scoreline late on.

