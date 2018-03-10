National League
Gateshead 7-1 Maidenhead United

Danny Johnson registered a poacher's second-half hat-trick in Gateshead's remarkable home win over Maidenhead.

Richard Peniket prodded the home side in front midway through the first half and though Jake Hyde quickly headed Alan Devonshire's men level,

Jamal Fyfield pounced from close range two minutes later when a corner was not effectively cleared.

In the second half, Johnson came into his own, extending the Heed's lead from six yards following a good passing interchange by Ben Fox and Rees Greenwood.

The striker added his second when Peniket nodded Paddy McLaughlin's corner down into his path, and later capitalised on a woeful Max Kilman back-pass.

McLaughlin and substitute Jordan Burrow added to the scoreline late on.

Match report supplied by the Press Association.

Line-ups

Gateshead

  • 1Montgomery
  • 5ByrneSubstituted forVassellat 77'minutes
  • 3Barrow
  • 24Fox
  • 6Fyfield
  • 4Kerr
  • 7YorkSubstituted forPrestonat 68'minutes
  • 13McLaughlin
  • 27GreenwoodSubstituted forBurrowat 73'minutes
  • 8Peniket
  • 9Johnson

Substitutes

  • 2Vassell
  • 10Burrow
  • 11Preston
  • 19McNall
  • 21Hanford

Maidenhead United

  • 1Pentney
  • 5Massey
  • 20Kilman
  • 11BarrattSubstituted forOwusuat 65'minutes
  • 2Clerima
  • 24GoodmanSubstituted forOshoat 61'minutes
  • 4OdameteyBooked at 51mins
  • 14Pritchard
  • 17Clifton
  • 19UpwardSubstituted forSmithat 80'minutes
  • 10Hyde

Substitutes

  • 6Osho
  • 7Emmanuel
  • 9Marks
  • 12Owusu
  • 25Smith
Referee:
Paul Marsden
Attendance:
581

Live Text

Match ends, Gateshead 7, Maidenhead United 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Gateshead 7, Maidenhead United 1.

Goal!

Goal! Gateshead 7, Maidenhead United 1. Jordan Burrow (Gateshead).

Goal!

Goal! Gateshead 6, Maidenhead United 1. Patrick McLaughlin (Gateshead).

Substitution

Substitution, Maidenhead United. Christian Smith replaces Ryan Upward.

Goal!

Goal! Gateshead 5, Maidenhead United 1. Danny Johnson (Gateshead).

Substitution

Substitution, Gateshead. Theo Vassell replaces Neill Byrne.

Goal!

Goal! Gateshead 4, Maidenhead United 1. Danny Johnson (Gateshead).

Substitution

Substitution, Gateshead. Jordan Burrow replaces Rees Greenwood.

Substitution

Substitution, Gateshead. Jordan Preston replaces Wes York.

Substitution

Substitution, Maidenhead United. Nana Owusu replaces Sam Barratt.

Substitution

Substitution, Maidenhead United. Gabriel Osho replaces Jake Goodman.

Goal!

Goal! Gateshead 3, Maidenhead United 1. Danny Johnson (Gateshead).

Booking

Harold Odametey (Maidenhead United) is shown the yellow card.

Second Half

Second Half begins Gateshead 2, Maidenhead United 1.

Half Time

First Half ends, Gateshead 2, Maidenhead United 1.

Goal!

Goal! Gateshead 2, Maidenhead United 1. Jamal Fyfield (Gateshead).

Goal!

Goal! Gateshead 1, Maidenhead United 1. Jake Hyde (Maidenhead United).

Goal!

Goal! Gateshead 1, Maidenhead United 0. Richard Peniket (Gateshead).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Macclesfield36218751371471
2Sutton United37209857391869
3Tranmere371810961372464
4Aldershot371712858451363
5Boreham Wood361613750331761
6Dover371612950331760
7Wrexham361515641281360
8Fylde3716101168462258
9Ebbsfleet37141494842656
10Bromley3515101058421655
11Dag & Red36149135449551
12Gateshead3511141049371247
13Maidenhead United361211135055-547
14Eastleigh361015115358-545
15Leyton Orient361110154349-643
16Woking37127184558-1343
17Halifax361012143947-842
18Maidstone United361012144355-1242
19Hartlepool36911163952-1338
20Barrow34812144148-736
21Solihull Moors3597193550-1534
22Chester36612183259-2730
23Torquay3669213261-2927
24Guiseley36510213168-3725
View full National League table

Top Stories