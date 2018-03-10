Leyton Orient 1-1 Ebbsfleet United

Leyton Orient's frustration on home turf continued as play-off chasing Ebbsfleet earned a point at the Matchroom Stadium.

Orient, without a home win since December, were left cursing early on when Corey Whitely fired past Dean Brill to give Ebbsfleet the lead.

Justin Edinburgh's men did not have to wait too long for their equaliser as James Brophy latched on to an excellent Sam Ling pass before drilling the ball in off Kenny Clark.

Josh Koroma, who had gone close early on, fizzed a free-kick just inches wide before the hour mark.

Brophy continued to be a menace to the visiting defence, but he could not make a late impact.

