National League
Leyton Orient1Ebbsfleet1

Leyton Orient 1-1 Ebbsfleet United

Leyton Orient's frustration on home turf continued as play-off chasing Ebbsfleet earned a point at the Matchroom Stadium.

Orient, without a home win since December, were left cursing early on when Corey Whitely fired past Dean Brill to give Ebbsfleet the lead.

Justin Edinburgh's men did not have to wait too long for their equaliser as James Brophy latched on to an excellent Sam Ling pass before drilling the ball in off Kenny Clark.

Josh Koroma, who had gone close early on, fizzed a free-kick just inches wide before the hour mark.

Brophy continued to be a menace to the visiting defence, but he could not make a late impact.

Match report supplied by the Press Association

Line-ups

Leyton Orient

  • 20Brill
  • 2Caprice
  • 36Ling
  • 23Clay
  • 18Coulson
  • 31Adams
  • 5Elokobi
  • 19KoromaSubstituted forReynoldsat 75'minutes
  • 29HolmanSubstituted forMooneyat 63'minutes
  • 9Bonne
  • 26Brophy

Substitutes

  • 1Grainger
  • 10Mooney
  • 21Ekpiteta
  • 24Harrold
  • 34Reynolds

Ebbsfleet

  • 1Ashmore
  • 24MagriSubstituted forBushat 61'minutes
  • 3Connors
  • 28Whitely
  • 6ClarkBooked at 72mins
  • 16PayneBooked at 86mins
  • 5Winfield
  • 25CoulsonSubstituted forPowellat 68'minutes
  • 4Rance
  • 9Kedwell
  • 8Drury

Substitutes

  • 7Powell
  • 13Miles
  • 17Shields
  • 23Wabo
  • 26Bush
Referee:
Christopher Pollard
Attendance:
4,127

Live Text

Match ends, Leyton Orient 1, Ebbsfleet United 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Leyton Orient 1, Ebbsfleet United 1.

Booking

Jack Payne (Ebbsfleet United) is shown the yellow card.

Substitution

Substitution, Leyton Orient. Lamar Reynolds replaces Josh Koroma.

Booking

Jack Connors (Ebbsfleet United) is shown the yellow card.

Substitution

Substitution, Ebbsfleet United. Jack Powell replaces Luke Coulson.

Substitution

Substitution, Leyton Orient. David Mooney replaces Dan Holman.

Substitution

Substitution, Ebbsfleet United. Chris Bush replaces Sam Magri.

Second Half

Second Half begins Leyton Orient 1, Ebbsfleet United 1.

Half Time

First Half ends, Leyton Orient 1, Ebbsfleet United 1.

Goal!

Own Goal by Kenny Clark, Ebbsfleet United. Leyton Orient 1, Ebbsfleet United 1.

Goal!

Goal! Leyton Orient 0, Ebbsfleet United 1. Corey Whitely (Ebbsfleet United).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Find out more

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Macclesfield36218751371471
2Sutton United37209857391869
3Tranmere371810961372464
4Aldershot371712858451363
5Boreham Wood361613750331761
6Dover371612950331760
7Wrexham361515641281360
8Fylde3716101168462258
9Ebbsfleet37141494842656
10Bromley3515101058421655
11Dag & Red36149135449551
12Gateshead3511141049371247
13Maidenhead United361211135055-547
14Eastleigh361015115358-545
15Leyton Orient361110154349-643
16Woking37127184558-1343
17Halifax361012143947-842
18Maidstone United361012144355-1242
19Hartlepool36911163952-1338
20Barrow34812144148-736
21Solihull Moors3597193550-1534
22Chester36612183259-2730
23Torquay3669213261-2927
24Guiseley36510213168-3725
View full National League table

Top Stories