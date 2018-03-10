Match ends, Leyton Orient 1, Ebbsfleet United 1.
Leyton Orient 1-1 Ebbsfleet United
-
Leyton Orient's frustration on home turf continued as play-off chasing Ebbsfleet earned a point at the Matchroom Stadium.
Orient, without a home win since December, were left cursing early on when Corey Whitely fired past Dean Brill to give Ebbsfleet the lead.
Justin Edinburgh's men did not have to wait too long for their equaliser as James Brophy latched on to an excellent Sam Ling pass before drilling the ball in off Kenny Clark.
Josh Koroma, who had gone close early on, fizzed a free-kick just inches wide before the hour mark.
Brophy continued to be a menace to the visiting defence, but he could not make a late impact.
Line-ups
Leyton Orient
- 20Brill
- 2Caprice
- 36Ling
- 23Clay
- 18Coulson
- 31Adams
- 5Elokobi
- 19KoromaSubstituted forReynoldsat 75'minutes
- 29HolmanSubstituted forMooneyat 63'minutes
- 9Bonne
- 26Brophy
Substitutes
- 1Grainger
- 10Mooney
- 21Ekpiteta
- 24Harrold
- 34Reynolds
Ebbsfleet
- 1Ashmore
- 24MagriSubstituted forBushat 61'minutes
- 3Connors
- 28Whitely
- 6ClarkBooked at 72mins
- 16PayneBooked at 86mins
- 5Winfield
- 25CoulsonSubstituted forPowellat 68'minutes
- 4Rance
- 9Kedwell
- 8Drury
Substitutes
- 7Powell
- 13Miles
- 17Shields
- 23Wabo
- 26Bush
- Referee:
- Christopher Pollard
- Attendance:
- 4,127
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Leyton Orient 1, Ebbsfleet United 1.
Booking
Jack Payne (Ebbsfleet United) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Leyton Orient. Lamar Reynolds replaces Josh Koroma.
Booking
Jack Connors (Ebbsfleet United) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Ebbsfleet United. Jack Powell replaces Luke Coulson.
Substitution
Substitution, Leyton Orient. David Mooney replaces Dan Holman.
Substitution
Substitution, Ebbsfleet United. Chris Bush replaces Sam Magri.
Second Half
Second Half begins Leyton Orient 1, Ebbsfleet United 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Leyton Orient 1, Ebbsfleet United 1.
Goal!
Own Goal by Kenny Clark, Ebbsfleet United. Leyton Orient 1, Ebbsfleet United 1.
Goal!
Goal! Leyton Orient 0, Ebbsfleet United 1. Corey Whitely (Ebbsfleet United).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.