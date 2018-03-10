National League
Dag & Red0Tranmere4

Dagenham & Redbridge 0-4 Tranmere Rovers

James Norwood and Andy Cook each hit a brace to keep Tranmere in automatic promotion contention in a fine win at Dagenham & Redbridge.

After a low-key first half, matters opened up more in the second. Connor Jennings was the architect of Rovers' opener, placing the ball perfectly across the face of goal from the left for Andy Cook to convert.

Matt Robinson had to head Emmanuel Monthe's header off the line to keep Dagenham in it.

But Tranmere pulled away in the final quarter. Norwood all but sealed victory with a dink over Mark Cousins. Cook did so with a curling effort two minutes later.

The lively Norwood added a fourth with a close-range flick past the goalkeeper.

Line-ups

Dag & Red

  • 30Cousins
  • 2NunnBooked at 21mins
  • 3Pennell
  • 8Adams
  • 6Robinson
  • 5Robson
  • 7HowellSubstituted forKandiat 58'minutes
  • 11Okenabirhie
  • 14Sparkes
  • 23CheekSubstituted forEnigbokan-Bloomfieldat 66'minutes
  • 29Howells

Substitutes

  • 9Kandi
  • 13Moore
  • 15N'Gala
  • 17Boucaud
  • 24Enigbokan-Bloomfield

Tranmere

  • 1Davies
  • 2Buxton
  • 5McNulty
  • 8HarrisBooked at 56minsSubstituted forWallaceat 81'minutes
  • 3Ridehalgh
  • 33MontheSubstituted forSuttonat 73'minutes
  • 18GinnellySubstituted forTollittat 73'minutes
  • 34Traoré
  • 11JenningsBooked at 61mins
  • 9Cook
  • 10Norwood

Substitutes

  • 4Sutton
  • 7Tollitt
  • 19Mangan
  • 22Taylor
  • 38Wallace
Referee:
Adrian Quelch
Attendance:
1,411

Match ends, Dagenham and Redbridge 0, Tranmere Rovers 4.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Dagenham and Redbridge 0, Tranmere Rovers 4.

Goal!

Goal! Dagenham and Redbridge 0, Tranmere Rovers 4. James Norwood (Tranmere Rovers).

Substitution

Substitution, Tranmere Rovers. James Wallace replaces Jay Harris.

Substitution

Substitution, Tranmere Rovers. Ben Tollitt replaces Josh Ginnelly.

Substitution

Substitution, Tranmere Rovers. Ritchie Sutton replaces Emmanuel Monthe.

Goal!

Goal! Dagenham and Redbridge 0, Tranmere Rovers 3. Andy Cook (Tranmere Rovers).

Goal!

Goal! Dagenham and Redbridge 0, Tranmere Rovers 2. James Norwood (Tranmere Rovers).

Substitution

Substitution, Dagenham and Redbridge. Mason Enigbokan-Bloomfield replaces Michael Cheek.

Booking

Connor Jennings (Tranmere Rovers) is shown the yellow card.

Substitution

Substitution, Dagenham and Redbridge. Luke Chike Kandi replaces Luke Howell.

Booking

Jay Harris (Tranmere Rovers) is shown the yellow card.

Goal!

Goal! Dagenham and Redbridge 0, Tranmere Rovers 1. Andy Cook (Tranmere Rovers).

Second Half

Second Half begins Dagenham and Redbridge 0, Tranmere Rovers 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Dagenham and Redbridge 0, Tranmere Rovers 0.

Booking

Ben Nunn (Dagenham and Redbridge) is shown the yellow card.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Macclesfield36218751371471
2Sutton United37209857391869
3Tranmere371810961372464
4Aldershot371712858451363
5Boreham Wood361613750331761
6Dover371612950331760
7Wrexham361515641281360
8Fylde3716101168462258
9Ebbsfleet37141494842656
10Bromley3515101058421655
11Dag & Red36149135449551
12Gateshead3511141049371247
13Maidenhead United361211135055-547
14Eastleigh361015115358-545
15Leyton Orient361110154349-643
16Woking37127184558-1343
17Halifax361012143947-842
18Maidstone United361012144355-1242
19Hartlepool36911163952-1338
20Barrow34812144148-736
21Solihull Moors3597193550-1534
22Chester36612183259-2730
23Torquay3669213261-2927
24Guiseley36510213168-3725
View full National League table

