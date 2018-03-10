Dagenham & Redbridge 0-4 Tranmere Rovers

James Norwood and Andy Cook each hit a brace to keep Tranmere in automatic promotion contention in a fine win at Dagenham & Redbridge.

After a low-key first half, matters opened up more in the second. Connor Jennings was the architect of Rovers' opener, placing the ball perfectly across the face of goal from the left for Andy Cook to convert.

Matt Robinson had to head Emmanuel Monthe's header off the line to keep Dagenham in it.

But Tranmere pulled away in the final quarter. Norwood all but sealed victory with a dink over Mark Cousins. Cook did so with a curling effort two minutes later.

The lively Norwood added a fourth with a close-range flick past the goalkeeper.

Match report supplied by the Press Association.