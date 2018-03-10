Match ends, Dagenham and Redbridge 0, Tranmere Rovers 4.
Dagenham & Redbridge 0-4 Tranmere Rovers
James Norwood and Andy Cook each hit a brace to keep Tranmere in automatic promotion contention in a fine win at Dagenham & Redbridge.
After a low-key first half, matters opened up more in the second. Connor Jennings was the architect of Rovers' opener, placing the ball perfectly across the face of goal from the left for Andy Cook to convert.
Matt Robinson had to head Emmanuel Monthe's header off the line to keep Dagenham in it.
But Tranmere pulled away in the final quarter. Norwood all but sealed victory with a dink over Mark Cousins. Cook did so with a curling effort two minutes later.
The lively Norwood added a fourth with a close-range flick past the goalkeeper.
Match report supplied by the Press Association.
Line-ups
Dag & Red
- 30Cousins
- 2NunnBooked at 21mins
- 3Pennell
- 8Adams
- 6Robinson
- 5Robson
- 7HowellSubstituted forKandiat 58'minutes
- 11Okenabirhie
- 14Sparkes
- 23CheekSubstituted forEnigbokan-Bloomfieldat 66'minutes
- 29Howells
Substitutes
- 9Kandi
- 13Moore
- 15N'Gala
- 17Boucaud
- 24Enigbokan-Bloomfield
Tranmere
- 1Davies
- 2Buxton
- 5McNulty
- 8HarrisBooked at 56minsSubstituted forWallaceat 81'minutes
- 3Ridehalgh
- 33MontheSubstituted forSuttonat 73'minutes
- 18GinnellySubstituted forTollittat 73'minutes
- 34Traoré
- 11JenningsBooked at 61mins
- 9Cook
- 10Norwood
Substitutes
- 4Sutton
- 7Tollitt
- 19Mangan
- 22Taylor
- 38Wallace
- Referee:
- Adrian Quelch
- Attendance:
- 1,411
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Dagenham and Redbridge 0, Tranmere Rovers 4.
Goal!
Goal! Dagenham and Redbridge 0, Tranmere Rovers 4. James Norwood (Tranmere Rovers).
Substitution
Substitution, Tranmere Rovers. James Wallace replaces Jay Harris.
Substitution
Substitution, Tranmere Rovers. Ben Tollitt replaces Josh Ginnelly.
Substitution
Substitution, Tranmere Rovers. Ritchie Sutton replaces Emmanuel Monthe.
Goal!
Goal! Dagenham and Redbridge 0, Tranmere Rovers 3. Andy Cook (Tranmere Rovers).
Goal!
Goal! Dagenham and Redbridge 0, Tranmere Rovers 2. James Norwood (Tranmere Rovers).
Substitution
Substitution, Dagenham and Redbridge. Mason Enigbokan-Bloomfield replaces Michael Cheek.
Booking
Connor Jennings (Tranmere Rovers) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Dagenham and Redbridge. Luke Chike Kandi replaces Luke Howell.
Booking
Jay Harris (Tranmere Rovers) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! Dagenham and Redbridge 0, Tranmere Rovers 1. Andy Cook (Tranmere Rovers).
Second Half
Second Half begins Dagenham and Redbridge 0, Tranmere Rovers 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Dagenham and Redbridge 0, Tranmere Rovers 0.
Booking
Ben Nunn (Dagenham and Redbridge) is shown the yellow card.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.