Macclesfield Town 3-1 Barrow

Mitch Hancox scored and won a penalty as National League leaders Macclesfield fought back to beat Barrow.

The leaders suffered an early setback when Barrow's on-loan Forest Green forward Luke James burst into their box and slotted past Shwan Jalal.

Macc went close to equalising when Hancox met a cross with a diving header, but Steve Arnold saved.

Ten minutes before the break Hancox did manage to level with a superb drive from 25 yards out.

Barrow responded, with James firing wide from another one-on-one, but the Cumbrians then conceded a penalty for a foul on Hancox.

Danny Whitaker beat Arnold from the spot before Elliott Durrell rubber-stamped the win after receiving Scott Wilson's lay-off to preserve Macc's status as promotion favourites.

