Macclesfield Town 3-1 Barrow

Mitch Hancox scored and won a penalty as National League leaders Macclesfield fought back to beat Barrow.

The leaders suffered an early setback when Barrow's on-loan Forest Green forward Luke James burst into their box and slotted past Shwan Jalal.

Macc went close to equalising when Hancox met a cross with a diving header, but Steve Arnold saved.

Ten minutes before the break Hancox did manage to level with a superb drive from 25 yards out.

Barrow responded, with James firing wide from another one-on-one, but the Cumbrians then conceded a penalty for a foul on Hancox.

Danny Whitaker beat Arnold from the spot before Elliott Durrell rubber-stamped the win after receiving Scott Wilson's lay-off to preserve Macc's status as promotion favourites.

Line-ups

Macclesfield

  • 1Jalal
  • 2Hodgkiss
  • 3Fitzpatrick
  • 9Wilson
  • 5Pilkington
  • 4Lowe
  • 7DurrellSubstituted forRichardsat 87'minutes
  • 13Blissett
  • 16HancoxSubstituted forBurgessat 84'minutes
  • 18Whitehead
  • 23Whitaker

Substitutes

  • 8Marsh
  • 10Richards
  • 12Ramsbottom
  • 15Kennedy
  • 20Burgess

Barrow

  • 1Arnold
  • 3Jones
  • 4James
  • 16HoltSubstituted forWaltersat 58'minutes
  • 9WhiteSubstituted forWaterstonat 77'minutes
  • 6Diarra
  • 14Hall
  • 21Barthram
  • 23GomisSubstituted forPanayiotouat 66'minutes
  • 24James
  • 25Cook

Substitutes

  • 8MacDonald
  • 11Bauress
  • 15Panayiotou
  • 17Waterston
  • 26Walters
Referee:
Matthew Dicicco
Attendance:
1,748

Live Text

Match ends, Macclesfield Town 3, Barrow 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Macclesfield Town 3, Barrow 1.

Substitution

Substitution, Macclesfield Town. Courtney Richards replaces Elliott Durrell.

Substitution

Substitution, Macclesfield Town. Scott Burgess replaces Mitch Hancox.

Substitution

Substitution, Barrow. Nathan Waterston replaces Jordan White.

Goal!

Goal! Macclesfield Town 3, Barrow 1. Elliott Durrell (Macclesfield Town).

Goal!

Goal! Macclesfield Town 2, Barrow 1. Danny Whitaker (Macclesfield Town).

Substitution

Substitution, Barrow. Harry Panayiotou replaces Gomis.

Substitution

Substitution, Barrow. Lewis Walters replaces Grant Holt.

Second Half

Second Half begins Macclesfield Town 1, Barrow 1.

Half Time

First Half ends, Macclesfield Town 1, Barrow 1.

Goal!

Goal! Macclesfield Town 1, Barrow 1. Mitch Hancox (Macclesfield Town).

Goal!

Goal! Macclesfield Town 0, Barrow 1. Luke James (Barrow).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Macclesfield36218751371471
2Sutton United37209857391869
3Tranmere371810961372464
4Aldershot371712858451363
5Boreham Wood361613750331761
6Dover371612950331760
7Wrexham361515641281360
8Fylde3716101168462258
9Ebbsfleet37141494842656
10Bromley3515101058421655
11Dag & Red36149135449551
12Gateshead3511141049371247
13Maidenhead United361211135055-547
14Eastleigh361015115358-545
15Leyton Orient361110154349-643
16Woking37127184558-1343
17Halifax361012143947-842
18Maidstone United361012144355-1242
19Hartlepool36911163952-1338
20Barrow34812144148-736
21Solihull Moors3597193550-1534
22Chester36612183259-2730
23Torquay3669213261-2927
24Guiseley36510213168-3725
View full National League table

