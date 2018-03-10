Match ends, Macclesfield Town 3, Barrow 1.
Macclesfield Town 3-1 Barrow
-
- From the section Conference
Mitch Hancox scored and won a penalty as National League leaders Macclesfield fought back to beat Barrow.
The leaders suffered an early setback when Barrow's on-loan Forest Green forward Luke James burst into their box and slotted past Shwan Jalal.
Macc went close to equalising when Hancox met a cross with a diving header, but Steve Arnold saved.
Ten minutes before the break Hancox did manage to level with a superb drive from 25 yards out.
Barrow responded, with James firing wide from another one-on-one, but the Cumbrians then conceded a penalty for a foul on Hancox.
Danny Whitaker beat Arnold from the spot before Elliott Durrell rubber-stamped the win after receiving Scott Wilson's lay-off to preserve Macc's status as promotion favourites.
Match report supplied by the Press Association
Line-ups
Macclesfield
- 1Jalal
- 2Hodgkiss
- 3Fitzpatrick
- 9Wilson
- 5Pilkington
- 4Lowe
- 7DurrellSubstituted forRichardsat 87'minutes
- 13Blissett
- 16HancoxSubstituted forBurgessat 84'minutes
- 18Whitehead
- 23Whitaker
Substitutes
- 8Marsh
- 10Richards
- 12Ramsbottom
- 15Kennedy
- 20Burgess
Barrow
- 1Arnold
- 3Jones
- 4James
- 16HoltSubstituted forWaltersat 58'minutes
- 9WhiteSubstituted forWaterstonat 77'minutes
- 6Diarra
- 14Hall
- 21Barthram
- 23GomisSubstituted forPanayiotouat 66'minutes
- 24James
- 25Cook
Substitutes
- 8MacDonald
- 11Bauress
- 15Panayiotou
- 17Waterston
- 26Walters
- Referee:
- Matthew Dicicco
- Attendance:
- 1,748
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Macclesfield Town 3, Barrow 1.
Substitution
Substitution, Macclesfield Town. Courtney Richards replaces Elliott Durrell.
Substitution
Substitution, Macclesfield Town. Scott Burgess replaces Mitch Hancox.
Substitution
Substitution, Barrow. Nathan Waterston replaces Jordan White.
Goal!
Goal! Macclesfield Town 3, Barrow 1. Elliott Durrell (Macclesfield Town).
Goal!
Goal! Macclesfield Town 2, Barrow 1. Danny Whitaker (Macclesfield Town).
Substitution
Substitution, Barrow. Harry Panayiotou replaces Gomis.
Substitution
Substitution, Barrow. Lewis Walters replaces Grant Holt.
Second Half
Second Half begins Macclesfield Town 1, Barrow 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Macclesfield Town 1, Barrow 1.
Goal!
Goal! Macclesfield Town 1, Barrow 1. Mitch Hancox (Macclesfield Town).
Goal!
Goal! Macclesfield Town 0, Barrow 1. Luke James (Barrow).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.