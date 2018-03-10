AFC Fylde 7-1 Aldershot Town

Danny Rowe passed a quarter-century of goals for the season in Fylde's crushing home win over Aldershot.

Inside the first 20 minutes the prolific striker netted a hat-trick, propelling his side into a 4-1 lead.

Aldershot had briefly equalised when Josh McQuoid placed into the corner, but it was out of context with their horrendous day.

Sam Finley, who netted Fylde's other goal in that opening salvo, had an extraordinary day.

As well as scoring twice for his side - both piledrivers - he was sent off for over-celebrating his second, the irrepressible midfielder's third red of the season.

Simon Grand and Jack Muldoon were the Coasters' other contributors as they revelled in a rampant afternoon.

Match report supplied by the Press Association.