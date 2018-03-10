Match ends, AFC Fylde 7, Aldershot Town 1.
AFC Fylde 7-1 Aldershot Town
Danny Rowe passed a quarter-century of goals for the season in Fylde's crushing home win over Aldershot.
Inside the first 20 minutes the prolific striker netted a hat-trick, propelling his side into a 4-1 lead.
Aldershot had briefly equalised when Josh McQuoid placed into the corner, but it was out of context with their horrendous day.
Sam Finley, who netted Fylde's other goal in that opening salvo, had an extraordinary day.
As well as scoring twice for his side - both piledrivers - he was sent off for over-celebrating his second, the irrepressible midfielder's third red of the season.
Simon Grand and Jack Muldoon were the Coasters' other contributors as they revelled in a rampant afternoon.
Match report supplied by the Press Association.
Line-ups
Fylde
- 13Lynch
- 15Grand
- 6Bond
- 2Montrose
- 3Francis-Angol
- 7HardySubstituted forBurkeat 58'minutes
- 5Tunnicliffe
- 8FinleyBooked at 62mins
- 11Muldoon
- 9RoweSubstituted forSmithat 73'minutes
- 20TasdemirSubstituted forChettleat 67'minutes
Substitutes
- 17Blinkhorn
- 18Smith
- 22Burke
- 25Chettle
- 27Jones
Aldershot
- 1Cole
- 3Alexander
- 5EvansBooked at 80mins
- 19McDonnellSubstituted forGallagherat 45'minutes
- 20KinsellaBooked at 65mins
- 8OyelekeBooked at 36mins
- 21Fowler
- 18RoweSubstituted forTaylorat 45'minutes
- 9Rendell
- 15McQuoid
- 26RobertBooked at 41minsSubstituted forMcClureat 55'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Fenelon
- 10McClure
- 16Gallagher
- 22Reynolds
- 27Taylor
- Referee:
- Andrew Miller
- Attendance:
- 2,018
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, AFC Fylde 7, Aldershot Town 1.
Substitution
Substitution, AFC Fylde. Johnny Smith replaces Danny L. Rowe.
Substitution
Substitution, AFC Fylde. Callum Chettle replaces Serhat Tasdemir.
Booking
Lewis Kinsella (Aldershot Town) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! AFC Fylde 7, Aldershot Town 1. Jack Muldoon (AFC Fylde).
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Sam Finley (AFC Fylde) for a bad foul.
Goal!
Goal! AFC Fylde 6, Aldershot Town 1. Sam Finley (AFC Fylde).
Substitution
Substitution, AFC Fylde. Luke Burke replaces James Hardy.
Substitution
Substitution, Aldershot Town. Matt McClure replaces Fabien Robert.
Second Half
Second Half begins AFC Fylde 5, Aldershot Town 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, AFC Fylde 5, Aldershot Town 1.
Goal!
Goal! AFC Fylde 5, Aldershot Town 1. Simon Grand (AFC Fylde).
Substitution
Substitution, Aldershot Town. Bobby-Joe Taylor replaces James Rowe.
Substitution
Substitution, Aldershot Town. Jake Gallagher replaces Adam McDonnell.
Booking
Fabien Robert (Aldershot Town) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Manny Oyeleke (Aldershot Town) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Sam Finley (AFC Fylde) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! AFC Fylde 4, Aldershot Town 1. Danny L. Rowe (AFC Fylde).
Goal!
Goal! AFC Fylde 3, Aldershot Town 1. Danny L. Rowe (AFC Fylde).
Goal!
Goal! AFC Fylde 2, Aldershot Town 1. Sam Finley (AFC Fylde).
Goal!
Goal! AFC Fylde 1, Aldershot Town 1. Josh McQuoid (Aldershot Town).
Goal!
Goal! AFC Fylde 1, Aldershot Town 0. Danny L. Rowe (AFC Fylde).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.