AFC Fylde 7-1 Aldershot Town

Danny Rowe passed a quarter-century of goals for the season in Fylde's crushing home win over Aldershot.

Inside the first 20 minutes the prolific striker netted a hat-trick, propelling his side into a 4-1 lead.

Aldershot had briefly equalised when Josh McQuoid placed into the corner, but it was out of context with their horrendous day.

Sam Finley, who netted Fylde's other goal in that opening salvo, had an extraordinary day.

As well as scoring twice for his side - both piledrivers - he was sent off for over-celebrating his second, the irrepressible midfielder's third red of the season.

Simon Grand and Jack Muldoon were the Coasters' other contributors as they revelled in a rampant afternoon.

Match report supplied by the Press Association.

Line-ups

Fylde

  • 13Lynch
  • 15Grand
  • 6Bond
  • 2Montrose
  • 3Francis-Angol
  • 7HardySubstituted forBurkeat 58'minutes
  • 5Tunnicliffe
  • 8FinleyBooked at 62mins
  • 11Muldoon
  • 9RoweSubstituted forSmithat 73'minutes
  • 20TasdemirSubstituted forChettleat 67'minutes

Substitutes

  • 17Blinkhorn
  • 18Smith
  • 22Burke
  • 25Chettle
  • 27Jones

Aldershot

  • 1Cole
  • 3Alexander
  • 5EvansBooked at 80mins
  • 19McDonnellSubstituted forGallagherat 45'minutes
  • 20KinsellaBooked at 65mins
  • 8OyelekeBooked at 36mins
  • 21Fowler
  • 18RoweSubstituted forTaylorat 45'minutes
  • 9Rendell
  • 15McQuoid
  • 26RobertBooked at 41minsSubstituted forMcClureat 55'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Fenelon
  • 10McClure
  • 16Gallagher
  • 22Reynolds
  • 27Taylor
Referee:
Andrew Miller
Attendance:
2,018

Live Text

Match ends, AFC Fylde 7, Aldershot Town 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, AFC Fylde 7, Aldershot Town 1.

Substitution

Substitution, AFC Fylde. Johnny Smith replaces Danny L. Rowe.

Substitution

Substitution, AFC Fylde. Callum Chettle replaces Serhat Tasdemir.

Booking

Lewis Kinsella (Aldershot Town) is shown the yellow card.

Goal!

Goal! AFC Fylde 7, Aldershot Town 1. Jack Muldoon (AFC Fylde).

Dismissal

Second yellow card to Sam Finley (AFC Fylde) for a bad foul.

Goal!

Goal! AFC Fylde 6, Aldershot Town 1. Sam Finley (AFC Fylde).

Substitution

Substitution, AFC Fylde. Luke Burke replaces James Hardy.

Substitution

Substitution, Aldershot Town. Matt McClure replaces Fabien Robert.

Second Half

Second Half begins AFC Fylde 5, Aldershot Town 1.

Half Time

First Half ends, AFC Fylde 5, Aldershot Town 1.

Goal!

Goal! AFC Fylde 5, Aldershot Town 1. Simon Grand (AFC Fylde).

Substitution

Substitution, Aldershot Town. Bobby-Joe Taylor replaces James Rowe.

Substitution

Substitution, Aldershot Town. Jake Gallagher replaces Adam McDonnell.

Booking

Fabien Robert (Aldershot Town) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Manny Oyeleke (Aldershot Town) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Sam Finley (AFC Fylde) is shown the yellow card.

Goal!

Goal! AFC Fylde 4, Aldershot Town 1. Danny L. Rowe (AFC Fylde).

Goal!

Goal! AFC Fylde 3, Aldershot Town 1. Danny L. Rowe (AFC Fylde).

Goal!

Goal! AFC Fylde 2, Aldershot Town 1. Sam Finley (AFC Fylde).

Goal!

Goal! AFC Fylde 1, Aldershot Town 1. Josh McQuoid (Aldershot Town).

Goal!

Goal! AFC Fylde 1, Aldershot Town 0. Danny L. Rowe (AFC Fylde).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Macclesfield36218751371471
2Sutton United37209857391869
3Tranmere371810961372464
4Aldershot371712858451363
5Boreham Wood361613750331761
6Dover371612950331760
7Wrexham361515641281360
8Fylde3716101168462258
9Ebbsfleet37141494842656
10Bromley3515101058421655
11Dag & Red36149135449551
12Gateshead3511141049371247
13Maidenhead United361211135055-547
14Eastleigh361015115358-545
15Leyton Orient361110154349-643
16Woking37127184558-1343
17Halifax361012143947-842
18Maidstone United361012144355-1242
19Hartlepool36911163952-1338
20Barrow34812144148-736
21Solihull Moors3597193550-1534
22Chester36612183259-2730
23Torquay3669213261-2927
24Guiseley36510213168-3725
View full National League table

