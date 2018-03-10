Hartlepool United 0-0 Boreham Wood

Boreham Wood dominated at Victoria Park but could not find a breakthrough in a goalless draw 0-0 with Hartlepool.

The hosts survived an early scare when Scott Loach parried Morgan Ferrier's effort to Bruno Andrade, but the league's joint-second-top scorer was twice denied by goal-line blocks.

At the other end a similar scramble saw Conor Newton and Michael Woods have efforts saved by Grant Smith, and Newton struck the post on the second rebound.

In the second half, Scott Harrison was sent off for a second yellow card after dragging back Ferrier by the shirt.

But Andrade hit the post towards the end to underline Boreham's misfortune in front of goal.

Match report supplied by the Press Association