Hartlepool United 0-0 Boreham Wood
Boreham Wood dominated at Victoria Park but could not find a breakthrough in a goalless draw 0-0 with Hartlepool.
The hosts survived an early scare when Scott Loach parried Morgan Ferrier's effort to Bruno Andrade, but the league's joint-second-top scorer was twice denied by goal-line blocks.
At the other end a similar scramble saw Conor Newton and Michael Woods have efforts saved by Grant Smith, and Newton struck the post on the second rebound.
In the second half, Scott Harrison was sent off for a second yellow card after dragging back Ferrier by the shirt.
But Andrade hit the post towards the end to underline Boreham's misfortune in front of goal.
Line-ups
Hartlepool
- 1Loach
- 2MagnayBooked at 55mins
- 24NewtonSubstituted forLaingat 67'minutes
- 4FeatherstoneBooked at 39mins
- 5HarrisonBooked at 65mins
- 22Donnelly
- 3Adams
- 18HawkinsSubstituted forHawkesat 90'minutes
- 14Woods
- 9Cassidy
- 11OatesSubstituted forRodneyat 76'minutes
Substitutes
- 13Catterick
- 15Hawkes
- 21Rodney
- 23Laing
- 31Owen
Boreham Wood
- 1SmithBooked at 74mins
- 4RickettsBooked at 77mins
- 17Turley
- 8Champion
- 2Smith
- 6Stephens
- 3WoodardsSubstituted forShakesat 68'minutes
- 10Murtagh
- 11AndradeBooked at 43mins
- 19Balanta
- 25Ferrier
Substitutes
- 7Shakes
- 12Quigley
- 20Folivi
- 23Doe
- 24Davey
- Referee:
- Peter Wright
- Attendance:
- 2,538
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Hartlepool United 0, Boreham Wood 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Hartlepool United. Josh Hawkes replaces Lewis Hawkins.
Booking
Mark Ricketts (Boreham Wood) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Hartlepool United. Devante Rodney replaces Rhys Oates.
Booking
Grant Smith (Boreham Wood) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Boreham Wood. Ricky Shakes replaces Dan Woodards.
Substitution
Substitution, Hartlepool United. Louis Laing replaces Conor Newton.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Scott Harrison (Hartlepool United) for a bad foul.
Booking
Carl Magnay (Hartlepool United) is shown the yellow card.
Second Half
Second Half begins Hartlepool United 0, Boreham Wood 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Hartlepool United 0, Boreham Wood 0.
Booking
Bruno Andrade (Boreham Wood) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Scott Harrison (Hartlepool United) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Nicky Featherstone (Hartlepool United) is shown the yellow card.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.