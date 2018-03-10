National League
Hartlepool0Boreham Wood0

Hartlepool United 0-0 Boreham Wood

Boreham Wood dominated at Victoria Park but could not find a breakthrough in a goalless draw 0-0 with Hartlepool.

The hosts survived an early scare when Scott Loach parried Morgan Ferrier's effort to Bruno Andrade, but the league's joint-second-top scorer was twice denied by goal-line blocks.

At the other end a similar scramble saw Conor Newton and Michael Woods have efforts saved by Grant Smith, and Newton struck the post on the second rebound.

In the second half, Scott Harrison was sent off for a second yellow card after dragging back Ferrier by the shirt.

But Andrade hit the post towards the end to underline Boreham's misfortune in front of goal.

Line-ups

Hartlepool

  • 1Loach
  • 2MagnayBooked at 55mins
  • 24NewtonSubstituted forLaingat 67'minutes
  • 4FeatherstoneBooked at 39mins
  • 5HarrisonBooked at 65mins
  • 22Donnelly
  • 3Adams
  • 18HawkinsSubstituted forHawkesat 90'minutes
  • 14Woods
  • 9Cassidy
  • 11OatesSubstituted forRodneyat 76'minutes

Substitutes

  • 13Catterick
  • 15Hawkes
  • 21Rodney
  • 23Laing
  • 31Owen

Boreham Wood

  • 1SmithBooked at 74mins
  • 4RickettsBooked at 77mins
  • 17Turley
  • 8Champion
  • 2Smith
  • 6Stephens
  • 3WoodardsSubstituted forShakesat 68'minutes
  • 10Murtagh
  • 11AndradeBooked at 43mins
  • 19Balanta
  • 25Ferrier

Substitutes

  • 7Shakes
  • 12Quigley
  • 20Folivi
  • 23Doe
  • 24Davey
Referee:
Peter Wright
Attendance:
2,538

Live Text

Match ends, Hartlepool United 0, Boreham Wood 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Hartlepool United 0, Boreham Wood 0.

Substitution

Substitution, Hartlepool United. Josh Hawkes replaces Lewis Hawkins.

Booking

Mark Ricketts (Boreham Wood) is shown the yellow card.

Substitution

Substitution, Hartlepool United. Devante Rodney replaces Rhys Oates.

Booking

Grant Smith (Boreham Wood) is shown the yellow card.

Substitution

Substitution, Boreham Wood. Ricky Shakes replaces Dan Woodards.

Substitution

Substitution, Hartlepool United. Louis Laing replaces Conor Newton.

Dismissal

Second yellow card to Scott Harrison (Hartlepool United) for a bad foul.

Booking

Carl Magnay (Hartlepool United) is shown the yellow card.

Second Half

Second Half begins Hartlepool United 0, Boreham Wood 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Hartlepool United 0, Boreham Wood 0.

Booking

Bruno Andrade (Boreham Wood) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Scott Harrison (Hartlepool United) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Nicky Featherstone (Hartlepool United) is shown the yellow card.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Macclesfield36218751371471
2Sutton United37209857391869
3Tranmere371810961372464
4Aldershot371712858451363
5Boreham Wood361613750331761
6Dover371612950331760
7Wrexham361515641281360
8Fylde3716101168462258
9Ebbsfleet37141494842656
10Bromley3515101058421655
11Dag & Red36149135449551
12Gateshead3511141049371247
13Maidenhead United361211135055-547
14Eastleigh361015115358-545
15Leyton Orient361110154349-643
16Woking37127184558-1343
17Halifax361012143947-842
18Maidstone United361012144355-1242
19Hartlepool36911163952-1338
20Barrow34812144148-736
21Solihull Moors3597193550-1534
22Chester36612183259-2730
23Torquay3669213261-2927
24Guiseley36510213168-3725
