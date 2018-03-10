Match ends, Maidstone United 1, Torquay United 0.
Maidstone United 1-0 Torquay United
Josh Hare's late goal saw Maidstone snatch victory over Torquay to ease their own relegation worries and deepen those of the visitors.
Hare tapped home a loose ball from close range with two minutes left to earn three vital points for the hosts who had seen a Blair Turgott strike ruled out for offside.
Torquay wanted a penalty after eight minutes when George Dowling went down under a challenge from Alex Finney, but the referee waved play on.
In a match of few chances, Torquay's Vincent Dorel had been the busier of the two goalkeepers, making two smart saves to deny Jamar Loza and Ross Lafayette in quick succession before the game's decisive finale.
Match report supplied by the Press Association
Line-ups
Maidstone United
- 1Worgan
- 22De Havilland
- 4BeckwithBooked at 72mins
- 5Wynter
- 2Hare
- 3FinneyBooked at 9mins
- 13Anderson
- 14Reason
- 10PaxmanSubstituted forLozaat 60'minutes
- 19TurgottSubstituted forPrestedgeat 89'minutes
- 29LafayetteBooked at 90mins
Substitutes
- 4Prestedge
- 7Loza
- 18Osei
- 35Coker
- 37Phillips
Torquay
- 30Dorel
- 3Davis
- 5McGinty
- 22RomainSubstituted forPittmanat 80'minutes
- 14SokolikSubstituted forGowlingat 46'minutes
- 8Young
- 21Barnes
- 24DowlingBooked at 32mins
- 26BalatoniBooked at 31mins
- 29Lemonheigh-EvansSubstituted forGoslingat 89'minutes
- 39WilliamsBooked at 90mins
Substitutes
- 1Clarke
- 6Gowling
- 9Pittman
- 11Gosling
- 19Reid
- Referee:
- Alan Young
- Attendance:
- 2,211
