Maidstone United 1-0 Torquay United

Josh Hare's late goal saw Maidstone snatch victory over Torquay to ease their own relegation worries and deepen those of the visitors.

Hare tapped home a loose ball from close range with two minutes left to earn three vital points for the hosts who had seen a Blair Turgott strike ruled out for offside.

Torquay wanted a penalty after eight minutes when George Dowling went down under a challenge from Alex Finney, but the referee waved play on.

In a match of few chances, Torquay's Vincent Dorel had been the busier of the two goalkeepers, making two smart saves to deny Jamar Loza and Ross Lafayette in quick succession before the game's decisive finale.

