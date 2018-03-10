National League
Maidstone United1Torquay0

Maidstone United 1-0 Torquay United

Josh Hare's late goal saw Maidstone snatch victory over Torquay to ease their own relegation worries and deepen those of the visitors.

Hare tapped home a loose ball from close range with two minutes left to earn three vital points for the hosts who had seen a Blair Turgott strike ruled out for offside.

Torquay wanted a penalty after eight minutes when George Dowling went down under a challenge from Alex Finney, but the referee waved play on.

In a match of few chances, Torquay's Vincent Dorel had been the busier of the two goalkeepers, making two smart saves to deny Jamar Loza and Ross Lafayette in quick succession before the game's decisive finale.

Match report supplied by the Press Association

Line-ups

Maidstone United

  • 1Worgan
  • 22De Havilland
  • 4BeckwithBooked at 72mins
  • 5Wynter
  • 2Hare
  • 3FinneyBooked at 9mins
  • 13Anderson
  • 14Reason
  • 10PaxmanSubstituted forLozaat 60'minutes
  • 19TurgottSubstituted forPrestedgeat 89'minutes
  • 29LafayetteBooked at 90mins

Substitutes

  • 4Prestedge
  • 7Loza
  • 18Osei
  • 35Coker
  • 37Phillips

Torquay

  • 30Dorel
  • 3Davis
  • 5McGinty
  • 22RomainSubstituted forPittmanat 80'minutes
  • 14SokolikSubstituted forGowlingat 46'minutes
  • 8Young
  • 21Barnes
  • 24DowlingBooked at 32mins
  • 26BalatoniBooked at 31mins
  • 29Lemonheigh-EvansSubstituted forGoslingat 89'minutes
  • 39WilliamsBooked at 90mins

Substitutes

  • 1Clarke
  • 6Gowling
  • 9Pittman
  • 11Gosling
  • 19Reid
Referee:
Alan Young
Attendance:
2,211

Live Text

Match ends, Maidstone United 1, Torquay United 0.

Booking

Brett Williams (Torquay United) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Ross Lafayette (Maidstone United) is shown the yellow card.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Maidstone United 1, Torquay United 0.

Substitution

Substitution, Maidstone United. Reece Prestedge replaces Blair Turgott.

Substitution

Substitution, Torquay United. Jake Gosling replaces Connor Lemonheigh-Evans.

Goal!

Goal! Maidstone United 1, Torquay United 0. Josh Hare (Maidstone United).

Substitution

Substitution, Torquay United. Jon-Paul Pittman replaces Elliott Romain.

Booking

Dean Beckwith (Maidstone United) is shown the yellow card.

Substitution

Substitution, Maidstone United. Jamar Loza replaces Jack Paxman.

Substitution

Substitution, Torquay United. Josh Gowling replaces Jakub Sokolik.

Second Half

Second Half begins Maidstone United 0, Torquay United 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Maidstone United 0, Torquay United 0.

Booking

George Dowling (Torquay United) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Conrad Balatoni (Torquay United) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Alex Finney (Maidstone United) is shown the yellow card.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

