Woking 1-3 FC Halifax Town
Matthew Kosylo scored twice as Halifax piled more misery on Woking with a convincing away win.
Kosylo's brace and debutant Connor Thomson's late third extended the home side's winless run in the National League to five games.
The visitors took the lead from the penalty spot when Kosylo was taken down in the area by Kane Ferdinand and stepped up to send goalkeeper Nathan Baxter the wrong way.
Woking levelled soon after half-time when Charlie Carter diverted team-mate Regan Charles-Cook's shot into the net.
But Kosylo put Halifax back ahead when he found the far top corner from a tight angle, and Thomson wrapped up the points by turning in Michael Duckworth's cross.
Line-ups
Woking
- 1Baxter
- 21Young
- 3RalphBooked at 54mins
- 5Staunton
- 6Orlu
- 4JonesSubstituted forCarterat 7'minutes
- 22FerdinandBooked at 53mins
- 10BantonSubstituted forEdwardsat 72'minutes
- 20Grego-Cox
- 23CookSubstituted forSaraivaat 81'minutes
- 11Charles-Cook
Substitutes
- 12Carter
- 14Saraiva
- 15Wynter
- 18Mason
- 29Edwards
Halifax
- 1Johnson
- 5Brown
- 11McManus
- 20HibbsSubstituted forHanleyat 61'minutes
- 39Duckworth
- 31Maher
- 8Hotte
- 22CollinsBooked at 37mins
- 7KosyloSubstituted forOliverat 86'minutes
- 14TomlinsonBooked at 14mins
- 33Fondop-TalomSubstituted forThomsonat 73'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Denton
- 10Oliver
- 13Nicholson
- 23Thomson
- 32Hanley
- Referee:
- Adam Penwell
- Attendance:
- 1,619
