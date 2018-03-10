National League
Woking1Halifax3

Woking 1-3 FC Halifax Town

Matthew Kosylo scored twice as Halifax piled more misery on Woking with a convincing away win.

Kosylo's brace and debutant Connor Thomson's late third extended the home side's winless run in the National League to five games.

The visitors took the lead from the penalty spot when Kosylo was taken down in the area by Kane Ferdinand and stepped up to send goalkeeper Nathan Baxter the wrong way.

Woking levelled soon after half-time when Charlie Carter diverted team-mate Regan Charles-Cook's shot into the net.

But Kosylo put Halifax back ahead when he found the far top corner from a tight angle, and Thomson wrapped up the points by turning in Michael Duckworth's cross.

Match report supplied by the Press Association

Line-ups

Woking

  • 1Baxter
  • 21Young
  • 3RalphBooked at 54mins
  • 5Staunton
  • 6Orlu
  • 4JonesSubstituted forCarterat 7'minutes
  • 22FerdinandBooked at 53mins
  • 10BantonSubstituted forEdwardsat 72'minutes
  • 20Grego-Cox
  • 23CookSubstituted forSaraivaat 81'minutes
  • 11Charles-Cook

Substitutes

  • 12Carter
  • 14Saraiva
  • 15Wynter
  • 18Mason
  • 29Edwards

Halifax

  • 1Johnson
  • 5Brown
  • 11McManus
  • 20HibbsSubstituted forHanleyat 61'minutes
  • 39Duckworth
  • 31Maher
  • 8Hotte
  • 22CollinsBooked at 37mins
  • 7KosyloSubstituted forOliverat 86'minutes
  • 14TomlinsonBooked at 14mins
  • 33Fondop-TalomSubstituted forThomsonat 73'minutes

Substitutes

  • 9Denton
  • 10Oliver
  • 13Nicholson
  • 23Thomson
  • 32Hanley
Referee:
Adam Penwell
Attendance:
1,619

Live Text

Match ends, Woking 1, FC Halifax Town 3.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Woking 1, FC Halifax Town 3.

Substitution

Substitution, FC Halifax Town. Connor Oliver replaces Matthew Kosylo.

Substitution

Substitution, Woking. Fabio Saraiva replaces Anthony Cook.

Goal!

Goal! Woking 1, FC Halifax Town 3. Connor Thomson (FC Halifax Town).

Substitution

Substitution, FC Halifax Town. Connor Thomson replaces Mike Fondop-Talom.

Substitution

Substitution, Woking. Jonathan Edwards replaces Jason Banton.

Goal!

Goal! Woking 1, FC Halifax Town 2. Matthew Kosylo (FC Halifax Town).

Substitution

Substitution, FC Halifax Town. Raheem Hanley replaces Jake Hibbs.

Booking

Nathan Ralph (Woking) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Kane Ferdinand (Woking) is shown the yellow card.

Goal!

Goal! Woking 1, FC Halifax Town 1. Charlie Carter (Woking).

Second Half

Second Half begins Woking 0, FC Halifax Town 1.

Half Time

First Half ends, Woking 0, FC Halifax Town 1.

Booking

Michael Collins (FC Halifax Town) is shown the yellow card.

Goal!

Goal! Woking 0, FC Halifax Town 1. Matthew Kosylo (FC Halifax Town) converts the penalty with a.

Booking

Ben Tomlinson (FC Halifax Town) is shown the yellow card.

Substitution

Substitution, Woking. Charlie Carter replaces Joey Jones.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Macclesfield36218751371471
2Sutton United37209857391869
3Tranmere371810961372464
4Aldershot371712858451363
5Boreham Wood361613750331761
6Dover371612950331760
7Wrexham361515641281360
8Fylde3716101168462258
9Ebbsfleet37141494842656
10Bromley3515101058421655
11Dag & Red36149135449551
12Gateshead3511141049371247
13Maidenhead United361211135055-547
14Eastleigh361015115358-545
15Leyton Orient361110154349-643
16Woking37127184558-1343
17Halifax361012143947-842
18Maidstone United361012144355-1242
19Hartlepool36911163952-1338
20Barrow34812144148-736
21Solihull Moors3597193550-1534
22Chester36612183259-2730
23Torquay3669213261-2927
24Guiseley36510213168-3725
View full National League table

Top Stories