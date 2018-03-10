Woking 1-3 FC Halifax Town

Matthew Kosylo scored twice as Halifax piled more misery on Woking with a convincing away win.

Kosylo's brace and debutant Connor Thomson's late third extended the home side's winless run in the National League to five games.

The visitors took the lead from the penalty spot when Kosylo was taken down in the area by Kane Ferdinand and stepped up to send goalkeeper Nathan Baxter the wrong way.

Woking levelled soon after half-time when Charlie Carter diverted team-mate Regan Charles-Cook's shot into the net.

But Kosylo put Halifax back ahead when he found the far top corner from a tight angle, and Thomson wrapped up the points by turning in Michael Duckworth's cross.

Match report supplied by the Press Association