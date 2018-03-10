Foul by Alex Jakubiak (Falkirk).
Falkirk v Greenock Morton
-
- From the section Scottish Championship
Line-ups
Falkirk
- 18Hazard
- 4Muirhead
- 5Grant
- 3McGhee
- 16Tumilty
- 10Sibbald
- 21Blair
- 42Robson
- 14Longridge
- 22Jakubiak
- 43Nelson
Substitutes
- 1Thomson
- 2Kidd
- 6McKee
- 7Taiwo
- 33Loy
- 44Watson
- 45Welsh
Morton
- 1Gaston
- 6Doyle
- 4O'Ware
- 5Lamie
- 17Russell
- 12Tidser
- 14Harkins
- 3Murdoch
- 15Tiffoney
- 18Baird
- 11McHugh
Substitutes
- 7Oliver
- 16Strapp
- 20Brennan
- 21Langan
- 25Ross
- 26Iredale
- Referee:
- Euan Anderson
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home64%
- Away36%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away5
Live Text
Andy Murdoch (Morton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Ryan Blair (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Michael Tidser (Morton).
Foul by Reghan Tumilty (Falkirk).
John Baird (Morton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Andrew Nelson (Falkirk).
Gary Harkins (Morton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Michael Tidser (Morton) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Ryan Blair (Falkirk) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Michael Doyle (Morton).
Goal!
Goal! Falkirk 1, Morton 0. Aaron Muirhead (Falkirk) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.
Penalty Falkirk. Andrew Nelson draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Ricki Lamie (Morton) after a foul in the penalty area.
Peter Grant (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Bob McHugh (Morton).
Alex Jakubiak (Falkirk) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Gary Harkins (Morton).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.