Scottish Championship
Falkirk1Morton0

Falkirk v Greenock Morton

Line-ups

Falkirk

  • 18Hazard
  • 4Muirhead
  • 5Grant
  • 3McGhee
  • 16Tumilty
  • 10Sibbald
  • 21Blair
  • 42Robson
  • 14Longridge
  • 22Jakubiak
  • 43Nelson

Substitutes

  • 1Thomson
  • 2Kidd
  • 6McKee
  • 7Taiwo
  • 33Loy
  • 44Watson
  • 45Welsh

Morton

  • 1Gaston
  • 6Doyle
  • 4O'Ware
  • 5Lamie
  • 17Russell
  • 12Tidser
  • 14Harkins
  • 3Murdoch
  • 15Tiffoney
  • 18Baird
  • 11McHugh

Substitutes

  • 7Oliver
  • 16Strapp
  • 20Brennan
  • 21Langan
  • 25Ross
  • 26Iredale
Referee:
Euan Anderson

Match Stats

Home TeamFalkirkAway TeamMorton
Possession
Home64%
Away36%
Shots
Home1
Away1
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home3
Away5

Live Text

Foul by Alex Jakubiak (Falkirk).

Andy Murdoch (Morton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Ryan Blair (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Michael Tidser (Morton).

Foul by Reghan Tumilty (Falkirk).

John Baird (Morton) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Andrew Nelson (Falkirk).

Gary Harkins (Morton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt saved. Michael Tidser (Morton) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Ryan Blair (Falkirk) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Michael Doyle (Morton).

Goal!

Goal! Falkirk 1, Morton 0. Aaron Muirhead (Falkirk) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.

Penalty Falkirk. Andrew Nelson draws a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty conceded by Ricki Lamie (Morton) after a foul in the penalty area.

Peter Grant (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Bob McHugh (Morton).

Alex Jakubiak (Falkirk) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Gary Harkins (Morton).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 10th March 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1St Mirren27184547281958
2Livingston26147543271649
3Morton27118836251141
4Dundee Utd2312473128340
5Dunfermline2699839281136
6Queen of Sth269983834436
7Falkirk2789102939-1033
8Inverness CT2486103030030
9Dumbarton25410111531-1622
10Brechin2504211856-384
View full Scottish Championship table

