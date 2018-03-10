Stenhousemuir v Clyde
-
- From the section Football
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Peterhead
|27
|17
|4
|6
|64
|32
|32
|55
|2
|Montrose
|27
|16
|7
|4
|40
|28
|12
|55
|3
|Stirling
|25
|14
|3
|8
|49
|31
|18
|45
|4
|Stenhousemuir
|25
|12
|5
|8
|40
|30
|10
|41
|5
|Elgin
|25
|11
|4
|10
|40
|46
|-6
|37
|6
|Annan Athletic
|27
|9
|9
|9
|34
|29
|5
|36
|7
|Clyde
|25
|7
|8
|10
|32
|39
|-7
|29
|8
|Berwick
|25
|7
|5
|13
|22
|45
|-23
|26
|9
|Edinburgh City
|25
|6
|4
|15
|24
|38
|-14
|22
|10
|Cowdenbeath
|25
|1
|7
|17
|13
|40
|-27
|10