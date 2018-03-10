Scottish League Two
Annan Athletic15:00Edinburgh City
Venue: Galabank

Annan Athletic v Edinburgh City

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Peterhead27174664323255
2Montrose27167440281255
3Stirling25143849311845
4Stenhousemuir25125840301041
5Elgin25114104046-637
6Annan Athletic279993429536
7Clyde2578103239-729
8Berwick2575132245-2326
9Edinburgh City2564152438-1422
10Cowdenbeath2517171340-2710
