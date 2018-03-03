Scottish Gossip: Dundee, Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Falkirk

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Brendan Rodgers says he is "living the dream" and is only focused on his job at Celtic as he plays down speculation that he is in the mix to replace Arsene Wenger at Arsenal. (Scotsman)

After posting annual losses of around £350,000, Dundee's owners are pleading with fans to boost their attendances as they look to make up the shortfall until a new TV deal is agreed. (Daily Record)

Rangers manager Graeme Murty has challenged his players to make sure he is given the job beyond his current deal until the summer. (Scottish Sun)

Alex Totten also believes Murty can make the Rangers manager's job his own in the long term, as he reveals he was close to taking charge of the Ibrox club before Graeme Souness was named boss. (Herald)

Jimmy Nicholl became Graeme Murty's number two after leaving Falkirk at the turn of the year

Hearts goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin says it is a dream to play at Hampden for Scotland, and insists doing it for the Jambos in a cup final would be just as good. (Scotsman)

Murty says Rangers have reached out to QPR in an attempt to smooth relations after the London club reacted angrily to suggestions the Glasgow outfit would like to buy on-loan midfielder Sean Goss. (Daily Record)

Celtic defender Kristoffer Ajer says he is "officially" a centre back now after picking up a black eye in the win over Aberdeen last Sunday. (Scottish Sun)

Scotland's Junior football clubs are considering a switch to summer football after the weather ensured every fixture scheduled for today was postponed. (Daily Record)

Falkirk manager Paul Hartley insists Jimmy Nicholl, who left the Bairns to become number two at Rangers, is one of the main reasons behind the Ibrox club's recent resurgence. (Scottish Sun)

Kristoffer Ajer picked up the eye knock in the win at Aberdeen

Steve Evans, who this week left Mansfield to become manager of Peterborough, has his sights set on replacing Brendan Rodgers as Celtic boss. (Scottish Sun)

OTHER GOSSIP

Scottish swimmer Ross Murdoch was happy with a second-place finish in the 200m breaststroke at the British Swimming Championships. (Herald)