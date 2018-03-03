Premier League Predictor: BBC Sport game is back for new season

BBC Sport's Premier League Predictor game is back - and this season you can take on pundit Mark Lawrenson.

More than 200,000 people played last season, and you can register to take part now - it takes less than a minute to get set up.

If you played last season's version, you will have automatically been entered into the new game, along with any leagues you were involved in.

The leagues start again with everyone on zero points, so whether you were top of the table or bottom of the pile, we all begin with a clean slate.

This season, BBC Sport's Lawrenson will be entering predictions from his weekly column into the game so you'll be able to see whether you can outperform our expert.

Find out everything you need to know about the game here, along with details of how to play and answers to frequently asked questions.