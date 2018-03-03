Bobby Reid: Bristol City boss Lee Johnson hails striker after hat-trick

Bobby Reid had only scored 11 career goals in club football before the start of this season

Bristol City boss Lee Johnson said he always believed Bobby Reid would adapt to playing as a striker, after seeing him scored his first senior hat-trick.

Reid, 25, took his tally for the season to 19 as the Robins beat Sheffield Wednesday 4-0 at Ashton Gate.

"People said I didn't know what I was doing when I changed his position," Johnson told BBC Radio Bristol.

"Now he believes it and everybody else does, which is great. He has been fantastic this season."

Reid scored four goals in 35 appearances in all competitions last season playing in midfield, but is the Robins' top scorer in 2017-18 as they chase promotion to the Premier League.

"We had a discussion at the end of last season and he was a little bit sceptical [about the change] and was not quite sure of the motives," Johnson added.

"With his energy and work rate, it is like playing with half an extra man. His touch and movement was outstanding today.

"I told him he'd get 20 goals for the season, and hopefully he will."

Johnson proud of display

City's play-off bid has faltered in recent weeks, but they recorded just their second win in 11 Championship matches against the Owls to move back into the top six.

"It hasn't been a great run," Johnson, 36, said.

"The Cardiff game [a 1-0 defeat on 25 February] was a big slap in the face for us because we didn't play our stuff in possession.

"I made a big point that we should play out from the back today, as I believe that is when we are at our best.

"There was a lot of passing and moving, we broke them down and demoralised them. The goals were exhilarating. Overall it was a fantastic day and long may it continue."