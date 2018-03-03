Leicester boss Claude Puel says a draw with a late minute equaliser from Riyad Mahrez is good for momentum but not good for points, after a 1-1 stalemate at home to Bournemouth.

MATCH REPORT: Leicester City 1-1 AFC Bournemouth

Watch all of Saturday's Premier League goals on Match of the Day at 22:30 GMT (23:15 in Scotland) on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.