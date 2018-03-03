BBC Sport - Southampton 0-0 Stoke: Paul Lambert says Potters would have lost a few months ago
Stoke would have lost a few months ago - Lambert
Stoke City boss Paul Lambert says a few months ago his side would have lost against Southampton, but that his side showed they were "resolute and strong" enough to draw 0-0 at St Mary's.
