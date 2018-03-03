Stoke City boss Paul Lambert says a few months ago his side would have lost against Southampton, but that his side showed they were "resolute and strong" enough to draw 0-0 at St Mary's.

MATCH REPORT: Southampton 0-0 Stoke City

Watch all of Saturday's Premier League goals on Match of the Day at 22:30 GMT (23:15 in Scotland) on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.