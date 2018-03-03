BBC Sport - Burnley 2-1 Everton: 'We've got more to do after hitting 40 points - Sean Dyche
Burnley have more to do after hitting 40 points - Dyche
Burnley manager Sean Dyche praises the "underlying honesty" of his players and their "mentality and resilience" as they come back from a goal down to win a Premier League game for the first time under his management - beating Everton 2-1 at Turf Moor.
