Chinedu Obasi: Bolton Wanderers sign Nigeria forward on short-term deal

From the section

Chinedu Obasi won a silver medal with Nigeria in the 2008 Olympics in Beijing

Bolton Wanderers have signed forward Chinedu Obasi on a deal until the end of the season, subject to international clearance.

The 31-year-old, who most recently had a spell with Swedish side AIK, signs following a trial with the Trotters.

The Nigeria international also played under former England manager Sven Goran Eriksson at Chinese side Shenzhen.

Obasi is Bolton's second signing in two weeks after Jan Kirchhoff joined the club on 22 February.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.