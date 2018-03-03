Premier League round-up: Tottenham, Swansea, Watford, Bournemouth & Burnley win

Son Heung-min also scored twice in the midweek FA Cup win over Rochdale

Son Heung-min scored twice as Tottenham beat Huddersfield at Wembley to strengthen their position in the Premier League's top four.

The South Korean produced two neat finishes, from Dele Alli and Harry Kane assists respectively, to take Spurs five points ahead of fifth-placed Chelsea in the table.

Carlos Carvalhal's positive impact on Swansea continued with a fourth win in six games as they beat West Ham 4-1.

Another South Korea international, Ki Sung-yueng, gave them the lead, with Mike van der Hoorn, Andy King and Jordan Ayew (from the penalty spot) ensuring a handsome win that takes the Swans above the struggling Hammers and up to 13th in the table.

West Brom's grasp on a Premier League place was weakened again as Troy Deeney's goal consigned them to defeat at Watford.

The Baggies remain bottom, eight points from safety with nine games left to play.

Burnley claimed their first win of 2018, ending a run of 11 games without victory, as they came from behind to beat Everton at Turf Moor.

The visitors led through Cenk Tosun's first goal for the club but an Ashley Barnes finish and header from substitute Chris Wood swung the game decisively in the home side's favour.

To compound Everton's woe, Ashley Williams was sent off late in the second half for an elbow on Barnes.

Riyad Mahrez's superb injury-time free-kick rescued a point for Leicester against Bournemouth, who had led through Joshua King's first-half penalty, while Stoke and Southampton ground out a draw that does little to aid either's struggle at the bottom of the table.

Want more?

Below the Premier League, the adverse weather had a big impact on the fixture lists. Five Championship fixtures were postponed, including the game between leaders Wolves and Reading, second-placed Cardiff's trip to Brentford and Aston Villa's home match with QPR.

This gave Fulham the chance to make up ground on the top two, which they duly did with an impressive victory at fellow promotion hopefuls Derby.

A Bobby Reid hat-trick helped Bristol City back into the play-off places courtesy of a 4-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday, while Birmingham remain in the bottom three after losing 2-1 at Nottingham Forest.

Only two fixtures survived the weather in Scotland, both in the Scottish Cup.

Celtic cruised into the semi-finals, with Moussa Dembele scoring twice in a 3-0 win against Championship side Greenock Morton. Aberden and Kilmarnock will need a replay at Rugby Park to decide who joins them after a 1-1 draw.