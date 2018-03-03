BBC Sport - Some cars are on the pitch! Fans ensure match is played

Some cars are on the pitch! Fans ensure match is played

  • From the section Irish

Fans of Glenavon use their cars to help thaw out the frozen pitch at Mourneview Park so the Irish Cup quarter-final against Loughgall can go ahead.

They also spent Friday night and Saturday morning using shovels to clear snow off the playing surface.

The work paid off as the match went ahead, and it was the only last-eight tie to survive the wintry conditions.

