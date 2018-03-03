BBC Sport - Swansea 4-1 West Ham: Hammers made to 'dance to rock & roll' - Carlos Carvalhal
West Ham made to 'dance to rock & roll' - Carvalhal
- From the section Swansea
Carlos Carvalhal says Swansea City made West Ham "dance to their music," in their 4-1 win at the Liberty Stadium and the music was "rock and roll."
