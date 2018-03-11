Nottingham Forest 0-0 Derby County

Forest goalkeeper Costel Pantilimon made a stunning double save to deny David Nugent and Tom Lawrence in the first half

Nottingham Forest and 10-man Derby took a point apiece from an entertaining but goalless East Midlands derby.

Derby played the final eight minutes a man light after Tom Huddlestone was sent off for two fouls on Lee Tomlin.

They had been on top in the match but are now seven league games without a win and 11 points off the top two.

Forest keeper Costel Pantilimon's double save from David Nugent and Tom Lawrence was the closest either side came to scoring at the City Ground.

The hosts, who extend their unbeaten run to six games, edged the first half but failed to muster a shot on target throughout despite the late dismissal of Huddlestone for two yellow cards.

A fierce long-range strike by Tomlin was all they had to show for their efforts.

Ben Brereton looked sharp in Forest's attack and Matty Cash and Ben Watson impressed in midfield, but the hosts had Pantilimon to thank for keeping them level at the break.

Derby were dangerous on the counter-attack throughout and, with confidence increasing in the latter stages of the opening 45 minutes, Forest's giant keeper had to keep out Nugent's strike and then somehow turn Lawrence's follow-up over the bar with his leg.

The Rams began to take control after the interval, particularly after the introduction of substitute Kasey Palmer.

The on-loan Chelsea midfielder's ability to run at defenders and range of passing posed numerous problems, but Huddlestone's exit saw Derby drop deeper and look to protect their point.

It was a feat they achieved with little trouble to ensure the first 0-0 draw between the sides in 31 meetings at the City Ground since April 1906.

Nottingham Forest boss Aitor Karanka told BBC Radio Nottingham:

"It's been an emotional game, an emotional derby. I'm pleased because we're improving.

"I am pleased for [our young players] because of the way they're improving.

"We managed the game in the right way. Six weeks ago we weren't a team. Now we feel a team. Now at least once again we are a team on the pitch."

Derby County boss Gary Rowett told BBC Radio Derby:

"Forest have got nothing to lose in some ways, but they look to me very happy with a point.

"The fact is, Scott Carson had nothing to do all afternoon. We just couldn't take our opportunities.

"It's another game where we've been the better team but we just can't turn that draw in to a win.

"But the reality is, I'm not sure we could have done an awful lot more. I'm really pleased with the effort, just disappointed with the result."