Nottingham Forest 0, Derby County 0.
Nottingham Forest 0-0 Derby County
Nottingham Forest and 10-man Derby took a point apiece from an entertaining but goalless East Midlands derby.
Derby played the final eight minutes a man light after Tom Huddlestone was sent off for two fouls on Lee Tomlin.
They had been on top in the match but are now seven league games without a win and 11 points off the top two.
Forest keeper Costel Pantilimon's double save from David Nugent and Tom Lawrence was the closest either side came to scoring at the City Ground.
The hosts, who extend their unbeaten run to six games, edged the first half but failed to muster a shot on target throughout despite the late dismissal of Huddlestone for two yellow cards.
A fierce long-range strike by Tomlin was all they had to show for their efforts.
Ben Brereton looked sharp in Forest's attack and Matty Cash and Ben Watson impressed in midfield, but the hosts had Pantilimon to thank for keeping them level at the break.
Derby were dangerous on the counter-attack throughout and, with confidence increasing in the latter stages of the opening 45 minutes, Forest's giant keeper had to keep out Nugent's strike and then somehow turn Lawrence's follow-up over the bar with his leg.
The Rams began to take control after the interval, particularly after the introduction of substitute Kasey Palmer.
The on-loan Chelsea midfielder's ability to run at defenders and range of passing posed numerous problems, but Huddlestone's exit saw Derby drop deeper and look to protect their point.
It was a feat they achieved with little trouble to ensure the first 0-0 draw between the sides in 31 meetings at the City Ground since April 1906.
Nottingham Forest boss Aitor Karanka told BBC Radio Nottingham:
"It's been an emotional game, an emotional derby. I'm pleased because we're improving.
"I am pleased for [our young players] because of the way they're improving.
"We managed the game in the right way. Six weeks ago we weren't a team. Now we feel a team. Now at least once again we are a team on the pitch."
Derby County boss Gary Rowett told BBC Radio Derby:
"Forest have got nothing to lose in some ways, but they look to me very happy with a point.
"The fact is, Scott Carson had nothing to do all afternoon. We just couldn't take our opportunities.
"It's another game where we've been the better team but we just can't turn that draw in to a win.
"But the reality is, I'm not sure we could have done an awful lot more. I'm really pleased with the effort, just disappointed with the result."
Line-ups
Nottm Forest
- 1Pantilimon
- 27DarikwaBooked at 90mins
- 3Pereira FigueiredoBooked at 80mins
- 13Fox
- 11Osborn
- 32WatsonBooked at 75mins
- 18ColbackBooked at 33mins
- 14Cash
- 15Tomlin
- 23LolleySubstituted forDowellat 78'minutes
- 17BreretonSubstituted forMurphyat 85'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Mancienne
- 7Bridcutt
- 9Murphy
- 20Dowell
- 33Kapino
- 39Vellios
- 42Worrall
Derby
- 1Carson
- 14Wisdom
- 6Keogh
- 33Davies
- 3Forsyth
- 44HuddlestoneBooked at 81mins
- 15Johnson
- 19Weimann
- 10LawrenceBooked at 28minsSubstituted forHansonat 84'minutes
- 8AnyaSubstituted forPalmerat 66'minutes
- 28NugentSubstituted forJeromeat 66'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Palmer
- 16Pearce
- 21Roos
- 26Hanson
- 32Jerome
- 45Thomas
- 47Bogle
- Referee:
- Jeremy Simpson
- Attendance:
- 29,106
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away2
- Corners
- Home6
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away19
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Nottingham Forest 0, Derby County 0.
Booking
Tendayi Darikwa (Nottingham Forest) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Tendayi Darikwa (Nottingham Forest).
Kasey Palmer (Derby County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Ben Watson (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jamie Hanson (Derby County).
Offside, Nottingham Forest. Daniel Fox tries a through ball, but Matthew Cash is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Nottingham Forest. Daryl Murphy replaces Ben Brereton.
Substitution
Substitution, Derby County. Jamie Hanson replaces Tom Lawrence.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Tom Huddlestone (Derby County) for a bad foul.
Lee Tomlin (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Tom Huddlestone (Derby County).
Booking
Tobias Figueiredo (Nottingham Forest) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Tobias Figueiredo (Nottingham Forest).
Cameron Jerome (Derby County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Tom Huddlestone (Derby County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Lee Tomlin (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Tom Huddlestone (Derby County).
Substitution
Substitution, Nottingham Forest. Kieran Dowell replaces Joe Lolley.
Costel Pantilimon (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Bradley Johnson (Derby County).
Attempt missed. Richard Keogh (Derby County) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Tom Lawrence with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Derby County. Conceded by Ben Osborn.
Foul by Lee Tomlin (Nottingham Forest).
Kasey Palmer (Derby County) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt blocked. Bradley Johnson (Derby County) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Tom Lawrence.
Booking
Ben Watson (Nottingham Forest) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Ben Watson (Nottingham Forest).
Kasey Palmer (Derby County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt blocked. Joe Lolley (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Richard Keogh.
Attempt blocked. Tom Lawrence (Derby County) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kasey Palmer.
Attempt blocked. Curtis Davies (Derby County) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Cameron Jerome.
Foul by Lee Tomlin (Nottingham Forest).
Kasey Palmer (Derby County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Derby County. Tom Huddlestone tries a through ball, but Curtis Davies is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Tom Huddlestone (Derby County) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Lee Tomlin (Nottingham Forest).
Kasey Palmer (Derby County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.