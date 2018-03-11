Bournemouth 1-4 Tottenham Hotspur

Match ends, Bournemouth 1, Tottenham Hotspur 4.
Tottenham recovered from losing Harry Kane to a first-half injury to come from behind at Bournemouth and go third in the Premier League.
Kane couldn't continue after injuring his ankle in a collision with Bournemouth keeper Asmir Begovic shortly before Dele Alli cancelled out Junior Stanislas' opener for the Cherries.
But Mauricio Pochettino's side overcame the upset of their Champions League last-16 exit against Juventus on Wednesday, to win convincingly through Son Heung-min's double and Serge Aurier's late far-post header.
Bournemouth, who remain 12th, thought they had rescued a point via Callum Wilson's 84th-minute strike but referee Mike Dean disallowed it for a shove on Spurs defender Davinson Sanchez, before the visitors scored their two late goals.
Tottenham and England will check on the fitness of Alli, who needed treatment for an injury before being replaced late on, as did left-back Danny Rose, who was making his first top-flight appearance of the year.
It was Pochettino's 150th league win but it was a rare defeat for his counterpart Howe, whose side had been beaten just one in their past 10 league fixtures - only Tottenham lost fewer games in that period.
History repeating itself for Kane
But for the assistant referee's flag, the 29th minute of the game might have provided the moment that Kane netted his 36th goal, to make 2017-18 his highest scoring season.
Instead, the England striker picked up an injury that becomes a major concern, and raises an unusual set of parallels.
The setback comes only a day short of a year since he last injured his right ankle, during last season's FA Cup quarter-final win over Millwall on 12 March. He was subsequently out for four weeks.
It will mean he is likely to miss Spurs' game next Saturday - an FA Cup quarter-final at Swansea.
It is the third time the England striker has injured the same ankle, previously damaging it against Sunderland in September 2016.
Pochettino must hope the resilient Kane, who has made 38 appearances in all competitions for Spurs this season, can quickly shake it off.
Spurs mentally strong
The visitors were second-best for large parts of the first half-an-hour, with a confident Bournemouth pressing them hard.
Manager Howe had demanded a fast start from his men and only four minutes had gone when Lys Mousset charged forward and played in Stanislas, who saw his shot come back off the bar.
Three minutes later, Adam Smith whipped in a precision cross, Sanchez missed a clearing header and Stanislas finished smartly into the bottom corner. It was Bournemouth's first goal against Spurs in seven hours and 36 minutes, a run stretching back to October 2015.
Given the hangover from their Champions League defeat, Tottenham could have folded.
But they kept going, even after Kane had limped off, and eventually asserted their superiority.
Son is having a marvellous campaign, which has brought him 18 goals so far, and Kane's absence allowed the South Korean to shine centrally.
His intelligent movement and reliability have been a huge plus for the Londoners and so it was again here.
If his first was an imperfect finish, volleying the ball into the turf before it spun over Begovic, his second was coolness personified.
Spurs caught Bournemouth on the break and he sprinted forward, rounded the keeper and slotted in.
Line-ups
Bournemouth
- 27Begovic
- 2Francis
- 3S Cook
- 5Aké
- 11DanielsSubstituted forIbeat 67'minutes
- 15A Smith
- 16L Cook
- 4GoslingBooked at 61mins
- 19StanislasSubstituted forDefoeat 76'minutes
- 31MoussetSubstituted forKingat 67'minutes
- 13Wilson
Substitutes
- 1Boruc
- 6Surman
- 8Arter
- 17King
- 18Defoe
- 24Fraser
- 33Ibe
Tottenham
- 1Lloris
- 24Aurier
- 6Sánchez
- 5Vertonghen
- 3RoseBooked at 18minsSubstituted forTrippierat 81'minutes
- 19Dembélé
- 12Wanyama
- 23Eriksen
- 20AlliSubstituted forSissokoat 86'minutes
- 7Son Heung-min
- 10KaneSubstituted forLamelaat 34'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Trippier
- 11Lamela
- 13Vorm
- 15Dier
- 17Sissoko
- 18Llorente
- 27Lucas Moura
- Referee:
- Mike Dean
- Attendance:
- 10,623
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home37%
- Away63%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away8
- Corners
- Home4
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away7
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Bournemouth 1, Tottenham Hotspur 4.
Kieran Trippier (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Adam Smith (Bournemouth).
Goal!
Goal! Bournemouth 1, Tottenham Hotspur 4. Serge Aurier (Tottenham Hotspur) header from the left side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal.
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Asmir Begovic.
Attempt saved. Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Moussa Sissoko.
Goal!
Goal! Bournemouth 1, Tottenham Hotspur 3. Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Christian Eriksen following a fast break.
Victor Wanyama (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dan Gosling (Bournemouth).
Substitution
Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Moussa Sissoko replaces Dele Alli because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur) because of an injury.
Davinson Sánchez (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Callum Wilson (Bournemouth).
Foul by Kieran Trippier (Tottenham Hotspur).
Adam Smith (Bournemouth) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Offside, Tottenham Hotspur. Mousa Dembélé tries a through ball, but Son Heung-Min is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Kieran Trippier replaces Danny Rose.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Danny Rose (Tottenham Hotspur) because of an injury.
Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Jan Vertonghen.
Substitution
Substitution, Bournemouth. Jermain Defoe replaces Junior Stanislas.
Attempt missed. Simon Francis (Bournemouth) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Junior Stanislas.
Foul by Victor Wanyama (Tottenham Hotspur).
Dan Gosling (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Christian Eriksen (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Dan Gosling (Bournemouth).
Attempt blocked. Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Dele Alli.
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Nathan Aké.
Foul by Erik Lamela (Tottenham Hotspur).
Dan Gosling (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Davinson Sánchez (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Joshua King (Bournemouth).
Attempt saved. Junior Stanislas (Bournemouth) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. Callum Wilson (Bournemouth) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Dan Gosling with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Lewis Cook (Bournemouth) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Simon Francis.
Substitution
Substitution, Bournemouth. Jordon Ibe replaces Charlie Daniels.
Substitution
Substitution, Bournemouth. Joshua King replaces Lys Mousset.
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Asmir Begovic.