Bournemouth 1-4 Tottenham Hotspur

Son Heung-min has now scored in four consecutive games twice this season - and has seven goals in his last four outings

Tottenham recovered from losing Harry Kane to a first-half injury to come from behind at Bournemouth and go third in the Premier League.

Kane couldn't continue after injuring his ankle in a collision with Bournemouth keeper Asmir Begovic shortly before Dele Alli cancelled out Junior Stanislas' opener for the Cherries.

But Mauricio Pochettino's side overcame the upset of their Champions League last-16 exit against Juventus on Wednesday, to win convincingly through Son Heung-min's double and Serge Aurier's late far-post header.

Bournemouth, who remain 12th, thought they had rescued a point via Callum Wilson's 84th-minute strike but referee Mike Dean disallowed it for a shove on Spurs defender Davinson Sanchez, before the visitors scored their two late goals.

Tottenham and England will check on the fitness of Alli, who needed treatment for an injury before being replaced late on, as did left-back Danny Rose, who was making his first top-flight appearance of the year.

It was Pochettino's 150th league win but it was a rare defeat for his counterpart Howe, whose side had been beaten just one in their past 10 league fixtures - only Tottenham lost fewer games in that period.

History repeating itself for Kane

Bournemouth goalkeeper Asmir Begovic checks on Harry Kane after their collision

But for the assistant referee's flag, the 29th minute of the game might have provided the moment that Kane netted his 36th goal, to make 2017-18 his highest scoring season.

Instead, the England striker picked up an injury that becomes a major concern, and raises an unusual set of parallels.

The setback comes only a day short of a year since he last injured his right ankle, during last season's FA Cup quarter-final win over Millwall on 12 March. He was subsequently out for four weeks.

It will mean he is likely to miss Spurs' game next Saturday - an FA Cup quarter-final at Swansea.

It is the third time the England striker has injured the same ankle, previously damaging it against Sunderland in September 2016.

Pochettino must hope the resilient Kane, who has made 38 appearances in all competitions for Spurs this season, can quickly shake it off.

Spurs mentally strong

Son celebrates the second goal of an impressive display

The visitors were second-best for large parts of the first half-an-hour, with a confident Bournemouth pressing them hard.

Manager Howe had demanded a fast start from his men and only four minutes had gone when Lys Mousset charged forward and played in Stanislas, who saw his shot come back off the bar.

Three minutes later, Adam Smith whipped in a precision cross, Sanchez missed a clearing header and Stanislas finished smartly into the bottom corner. It was Bournemouth's first goal against Spurs in seven hours and 36 minutes, a run stretching back to October 2015.

Given the hangover from their Champions League defeat, Tottenham could have folded.

But they kept going, even after Kane had limped off, and eventually asserted their superiority.

Son is having a marvellous campaign, which has brought him 18 goals so far, and Kane's absence allowed the South Korean to shine centrally.

His intelligent movement and reliability have been a huge plus for the Londoners and so it was again here.

If his first was an imperfect finish, volleying the ball into the turf before it spun over Begovic, his second was coolness personified.

Spurs caught Bournemouth on the break and he sprinted forward, rounded the keeper and slotted in.

More to follow.