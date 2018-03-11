Wrexham 2-0 Chester

James Jennings spent the 2016-17 season on loan at Wrexham before joining permanently

Wrexham boosted their National League promotion prospects by taking the victory and bragging rights in the derby with local rivals Chester.

Second-half strikes from Scott Quigley and Nicky Deverdics were enough for Dean Keates' side.

Marcus Bignot's Chester have now lost their last four games, picking up just four points out of a possible 27 in the last two months.

A crowd of over 6,500 were in attendance at the Racecourse Ground.

Wrexham paid tribute to Kieron Durkan, their former midfielder who died last week.

The players also wore black armbands and a minute's applause was held on nine minutes - the time Durkan scored for Wrexham against Manchester United in the FA Cup in 1995.

Wrexham's victory means they have done the league double over Chester, who remain in the National League relegation zone, for the first time since 1976.

Wrexham manager Dean Keates told BBC Sport Wales:

"It's a massive win. We needed it to settle everyone down. We have beaten our rivals and sent 6,000 fans home happy.

"We've been 12 games unbeaten but with lots of draws and that has been highlighted.

"We had experience in our team and that shone through. We have kept 20 clean sheets now this season."