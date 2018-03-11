National League
Wrexham 2-0 Chester

James Jennings
James Jennings spent the 2016-17 season on loan at Wrexham before joining permanently

Wrexham boosted their National League promotion prospects by taking the victory and bragging rights in the derby with local rivals Chester.

Second-half strikes from Scott Quigley and Nicky Deverdics were enough for Dean Keates' side.

Marcus Bignot's Chester have now lost their last four games, picking up just four points out of a possible 27 in the last two months.

A crowd of over 6,500 were in attendance at the Racecourse Ground.

Wrexham paid tribute to Kieron Durkan, their former midfielder who died last week.

The players also wore black armbands and a minute's applause was held on nine minutes - the time Durkan scored for Wrexham against Manchester United in the FA Cup in 1995.

Wrexham's victory means they have done the league double over Chester, who remain in the National League relegation zone, for the first time since 1976.

Wrexham manager Dean Keates told BBC Sport Wales:

"It's a massive win. We needed it to settle everyone down. We have beaten our rivals and sent 6,000 fans home happy.

"We've been 12 games unbeaten but with lots of draws and that has been highlighted.

"We had experience in our team and that shone through. We have kept 20 clean sheets now this season."

Line-ups

Wrexham

  • 1Dunn
  • 4SmithSubstituted forCarringtonat 11'minutes
  • 5Pearson
  • 10Holroyd
  • 8Wedgbury
  • 6Raven
  • 9Quigley
  • 11DeverdicsSubstituted forWrightat 78'minutes
  • 14RutherfordSubstituted forAingeat 86'minutes
  • 16KellyBooked at 63mins
  • 18Roberts

Substitutes

  • 12Franks
  • 13Carrington
  • 19Boden
  • 20Wright
  • 29Ainge

Chester

  • 1Firth
  • 2Halls
  • 15Hobson
  • 22CrawfordBooked at 18mins
  • 35AndersonBooked at 23mins
  • 6Astles
  • 16Vose
  • 30ArcherSubstituted forHannahat 71'minutes
  • 20AkintundeSubstituted forWhiteat 72'minutes
  • 19WatersSubstituted forMahonat 79'minutes
  • 17Dawson

Substitutes

  • 7Mahon
  • 9White
  • 10Hannah
  • 18Jones
  • 33Jaaskelainen
Referee:
Neil Hair
Attendance:
6,511

Live Text

Match ends, Wrexham 2, Chester FC 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Wrexham 2, Chester FC 0.

Substitution

Substitution, Wrexham. Simon Ainge replaces Paul Rutherford.

Substitution

Substitution, Chester FC. Craig Mahon replaces Matty Waters.

Substitution

Substitution, Wrexham. Akil Wright replaces Nicky Deverdics.

Substitution

Substitution, Chester FC. Harry White replaces James Akintunde.

Substitution

Substitution, Chester FC. Ross Hannah replaces Jordan Archer.

Goal!

Goal! Wrexham 2, Chester FC 0. Nicky Deverdics (Wrexham).

Booking

Marcus Kelly (Wrexham) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Goal!

Goal! Wrexham 1, Chester FC 0. Scott Quigley (Wrexham).

Second Half

Second Half begins Wrexham 0, Chester FC 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Wrexham 0, Chester FC 0.

Booking

Myles Anderson (Chester FC) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Tom Crawford (Chester FC) is shown the yellow card.

Substitution

Substitution, Wrexham. Mark Carrington replaces Manny Smith.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

