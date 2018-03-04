Unacceptable Pittodrie pitch harming Aberdeen, says Derek McInnes

Derek McInnes' Aberdeen have failed to win their last two home fixtures

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes believes his side are being hampered by the poor quality of the pitch at Pittodrie.

The Dons were held at home to a 1-1 draw by Kilmarnock in Saturday's Scottish Cup quarter-final, following a Premiership Pittodrie defeat by Celtic.

McInnes insists his team deserve a better playing surface.

"It's a difficult surface and I'd even say that Kilmarnock's flair players, the likes of Jordan Jones, struggled to run with the ball on it," he said.

"It's more for playing percentages, pragmatically. It's the same for both teams, but certainly for our players we never quite had that spark.

"We shouldn't be accepting of the surface. We spent a lot of money on it in the summer, and I'm well aware of how hard our ground staff are working on it, but we're deserving of a better pitch.

"I need to balance that by saying it's not the reason we're not through to the semi-finals, but we're having to play a certain way, a way which doesn't always suit some of our players.

"There's no real speed in the pitch, the surface isn't slick. It's difficult. Players who would normally run with the ball are having to fully concentrate as they're running rather than trying to execute the pass, cross or shot."

The quarter-final replay will take place on Tuesday, 13 March, but Killie boss Steve Clarke will ensure his players are fully focused on their league commitments in the interim.

On a tricky surface, Killie earned a quarter-final replay at Rugby Park

Kilmarnock are sixth in the Premiership standings and have home games against St Johnstone and Ross County to negotiate before the Dons travel to Rugby Park.

"The last thing we wanted was another midweek game because we've plenty of them coming up," Clarke said.

"We'll take the replay - I think the tie is still open, maybe with Aberdeen slight favourites because they've been up there for years and years.

"The replay will be a completely different game, but before we get to that we have two massive league games, so my focus will be on St Johnstone midweek, and after that it'll be on Ross County at the weekend.

"We're trying to close the gap on the teams above us, trying to get better every week."