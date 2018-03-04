Ki Sung Yueng: South Korean midfielder committed to Swansea

Ki Sung Yueng has made over 130 appearances for Swansea since joining in 2012 from Celtic.

Swansea City's Ki Sung Yueng says he will continue to give his best despite not knowing where he will be playing football next season.

The South Korean, who scored Swansea's opener against West Ham on Saturday, has spent five seasons at the club but his contract expires this Summer.

"I have good memories but I can't say 100 per cent I'll stay in Swansea but we will talk to the club," said Ki.

"Now I have to work for the team and make this team stay in the league."

Ki said he had spoke to manager Carlos Carvalhal but no contract extension has been discussed yet, with talks expected at the end of the season.

"I had a talk with Carlos [Carvalhal] in January because I am not sure about my future because I only had six months left on my contract but we spoke as professionals and I promised to work hard," said Ki.

"I have a contract and I don't want to focus on any other teams, I want to stay in the league until the last game of the season then I have to look at the future.

"That's what professionals do and I'm an honest guy. I don't lie to the team or the manager."

'I've been told to shoot more'

Ki is three international appearances away from reaching 100 caps for South Korea

Ki's goal against West Ham was the second consecutive Premier League game at the Liberty Stadium in which he has scored.

Previously, the South Korean had not scored in a league game since another 4-1 win against West Ham in May 2016.

"There was a lot of pressure after we lost to Brighton last week but I think the boys handled it well," said Ki.

"We scored a lot of goals, the performances was brilliant and the boys worked hard so we are very satisfied today."

Ki told BBC Sport Wales that manager Carlos Carvalhal had encouraged him to go forward more and shoot more often.

"I had more chances to go forward and the manager wants me to shoot more if I have a chance so I did that and today I was pleased to score so I want to score more goals until the end of the seasons."

"Since he came we have a confidence. He motives us very well and tactically he knows what we need to do.

"We play three at the back and we are playing better than when we were struggling.

"Now the boys know how to play this system but we are not finished, there are still nine games to go and we need to get as many points to stay in the league."