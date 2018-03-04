Eddie Nolan: Crewe Alexandra defender triggers contract extension until end of 2018-19 season

Eddie Nolan has scored one goal in his 38 appearances for the Alex

Crewe's Eddie Nolan has triggered a one-year contract extension until the end of the 2018-19 season.

The 29-year-old former Preston North End and Scunthorpe United defender joined Crewe on a one-year deal as a free agent in July 2017 after leaving promoted League Two side Blackpool.

But he had the option of another year triggered by reaching 30 matches.

"Eddie fully deserves it because he's been outstanding for us this year," said Crewe manager David Artell.

Irishman Nolan has now made 38 appearances for the Alex, the most recent of which was the 4-1 win at Lincoln City on 24 February.

Artell also revealed that the League Two relegation battlers have been nursing Nolan though a calf injury in recent weeks.

"He's been playing with a 4cm tear in his calf," said Artell. "We've been nursing him through, keeping it on the quiet, but he's over that now.

"He didn't want to play 28 or 29 games then be out with a long-term injury and not get his extra year - so I said I'd honour it regardless."