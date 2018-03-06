Shrewsbury Town v Yeovil Town
Shrewsbury Town will look to reach Wembley for the fourth time in their history when they host Yeovil in Tuesday's EFL Trophy semi-final.
After being postponed a week ago, the prize is to play Lincoln City in the final at Wembley on Sunday, 8 April.
Reaching the semis is the best Yeovil have done in the competition in 15 seasons as a Football League club.
Shrewsbury reached the final in 1996 and have also lost twice at Wembley in play-off finals.
Their manager Paul Hurst was a member of the Rotherham United side 22 years ago, helping the Millers lift the trophy with a 2-1 win.
League Two side Yeovil have been to Wembley once, winning on their only visit when they beat Brentford in the 2013 League One play-off final.