Shrewsbury Town v Yeovil Town

Shrewsbury Town last played at Wembley in 2009 when they lost to Gillingham in the League Two play-off final

Shrewsbury Town will look to reach Wembley for the fourth time in their history when they host Yeovil in Tuesday's EFL Trophy semi-final.

After being postponed a week ago, the prize is to play Lincoln City in the final at Wembley on Sunday, 8 April.

Reaching the semis is the best Yeovil have done in the competition in 15 seasons as a Football League club.

Shrewsbury reached the final in 1996 and have also lost twice at Wembley in play-off finals.

Their manager Paul Hurst was a member of the Rotherham United side 22 years ago, helping the Millers lift the trophy with a 2-1 win.

League Two side Yeovil have been to Wembley once, winning on their only visit when they beat Brentford in the 2013 League One play-off final.