Scottish FA to consider implementing video assistant referees

The Scottish FA says it will meet the SPFL and its clubs to discuss whether to implement video assistant referees.

The International Football Association Board (Ifab) "unanimously approved" its introduction on a permanent basis after a meeting in Zurich on Saturday.

And the SFA have welcomed the decision.

"It is something we would be happy to embrace and support if there was a widespread appetite from our member clubs to do so and if it proved affordable to implement," said the SFA.

A statement continued: "Our decision to vote in favour of VAR was not taken lightly, but after lengthy research are confident it is a move that is in the best interests of the game."

Video assistant referees are set to be used at this year's World Cup in Russia after Fifa president Gianni Infantino said a decision would be taken at a meeting on 16 March.

However, they will not be used in next season's Champions League, with Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin saying he sees "a lot of confusion".

No decision has yet been taken over whether to implement the system in Scotland, however the SPFL said in December that they have no plans to introduce goal-line technology, saying that the cost is prohibitive.

Ross County players claim for a penalty award in January's 2-1 defeat to Rangers

Scottish FA president Alan McRae said: "As a founding member of Ifab, we support the decision to endorse VAR and are proud to have played our part in a move that we feel is a significant step for football.

"The challenge now is to establish if and how we should look to accommodate it within the Scottish game.

"There must now be a wider conversation between those of us at the Scottish FA, the SPFL and member clubs, which take into account any financial outlay and modifications to existing facilities that would have to be made before we can make a call on VAR's current suitability for the game in this country."

Ifab is made up of world governing body Fifa and the Football Associations of England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Each FA has one vote to Fifa's four, with six votes required for a change in the laws.

Saturday's decision was made after Ifab was presented with the results of independent analysis conducted by Belgian university KU Leuven.