Scott McTominay: Man Utd midfielder pledges international future to Scotland

Jose Mourinho says he advised Scotland to select Scott McTominay before England do

Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay has decided to pledge his international future to Scotland.

McTominay, 21, met Scotland boss Alex McLeish at United's Carrington training ground on Thursday.

England boss Gareth Southgate was due to visit United on Friday but it is understood McTominay did not meet him.

McTominay, who has made 15 appearances for United this season, was born in Lancaster but qualifies for Scotland due to his Glaswegian father.

He is yet to play for either country at any level.

McTominay was selected by Jose Mourinho ahead of £89m record signing Paul Pogba for the Champions League last-16 draw with Sevilla last month.

He made his senior debut against Arsenal in May and has played 17 games, including starting the past three.

McTominay, who has been associated with United since he was five, signed a new contract in October that will keep him at Old Trafford until 2021.

Analysis

Former Scotland striker James McFadden speaking on BBC Scotland's Sportsound.

His stature, how he goes about his game, he reminds me of Darren Fletcher, and if we can get someone who has been as good for Scotland as Darren Fletcher it's a great acquisition.

I know you don't really sign players for the international team but England were interested in him, and it's fantastic he's chosen to play for Scotland.

Not because he's not good enough for England but because he wants to play for Scotland and that's great to see. He's a fantastic young player and it's great for us as a country.

I'm sure he would have met with Alex [Mcleish] and straight away got to see what kind of guy he is. That's what struck me when I met him as a young player. He's a great guy, and he gets the best out of players.

It's a huge notch for him to get someone with the huge talent of McTominay to come and play for us.