Wesley Sneijder: Netherlands' most-capped player retires from internationals
Wesley Sneijder, the Netherlands' most-capped player, has retired from international football.
The 33-year-old, who plays for Qatari side Al-Gharafa, made his debut in 2003 and went on to play 133 games.
Midfielder Sneijder made the decision to retire after a discussion with Netherlands manager Ronald Koeman, who was appointed in February.
"I understand that Koeman wants a fresh start with younger players. I respect his decision," Sneijder said.
Sneijder surpassed Edwin van der Sar as the Netherlands' most-capped player in June 2017 in his 131st appearance.
He was part of the side that reached the World Cup final in 2010, where the Netherlands were beaten 1-0 by Spain in South Africa.
The former Inter Milan midfielder last played for the Dutch in their 3-0 victory over Romania in November.
"Wesley is one of the best Dutch internationals in recent years, an amazing player with a great attitude," Koeman said.
"But I want to build a new team and therefore have to make choices."
A statement from the Dutch Football Association (KNVB) said they would discuss a possible coaching role with Sneijder once he had finished playing.