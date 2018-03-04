Garry Monk: Birmingham City appoint ex-Swansea, Leeds and Boro boss

Garry Monk will take charge of his third Championship side in less than a year, having left Leeds United last May before his six months at Middlesbrough

Birmingham City have appointed Garry Monk as their new manager on a three-and-a-half-year deal.

The 38-year-old former Swansea, Leeds and Middlesbrough boss succeeds the sacked Steve Cotterill to become Blues' fifth manager in 15 months.

"The club is delighted to have secured the services of one of the game's brightest young managers," a statement read.

Pep Clotet, Monk's assistant at Swansea and Leeds, has also been brought in.

Coach James Beattie, who worked with Monk in all three of his former managerial roles, also joins the backroom staff at St Andrew's.

Cotterill became the fourth dismissal made by Blues' Chinese owners following Saturday's 1-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest - the last three of which have all been Saturday night sackings.

Blues lie 22nd in the Championship, exactly where they were when Cotterill officially took charge on 2 October following the 6-1 defeat at Hull City.

They are just two points adrift of safety, and still have 11 games left, although Monk will initially be working under the same restraints with regard to the strengthening of his squad.

Cotterill last week publicly passed on the blame to Blues' Chinese-run board for him not getting any new players in during the January window. But his two immediate predecessors, Gianfranco Zola, last January, and Harry Redknapp, in the summer, had already spent heavily.

Monk was appointed Swansea manager in February 2014, when he replaced Michael Laudrup. He kept Swansea up, then led them to eighth the following season, but he was sacked in December 2015 following a run of just one win in 11 league matches.

In July 2016 he was appointed head coach at Leeds on a rolling one-year contract, steering them to seventh in the Championship, before resigning in May 2017, two days after new owner Andrea Radrizzani's takeover.

He then took over at relegated Middlesbrough but was sacked two days before Christmas with Boro in ninth place and within three points of the play-off places.