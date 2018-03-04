Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger says his "passive and jaded" side struggled to recover from two defeats in a week to Manchester City and they affected their performance in the 2-1 loss at Brighton.

He also admits it is now "nearly impossible" for his team to finish in the top four.

MATCH REPORT: Brighton and Hove Albion 2-1 Arsenal

Watch all the weekend's goals on Match of the Day 2 at 22:30 GMT on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.