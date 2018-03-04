BBC Sport - Brighton 2-1 Arsenal: Arsene Wenger says the Gunners struggled to recover from Man City defeats

'Jaded' Arsenal struggled to recover - Wenger

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger says his "passive and jaded" side struggled to recover from two defeats in a week to Manchester City and they affected their performance in the 2-1 loss at Brighton.

He also admits it is now "nearly impossible" for his team to finish in the top four.

MATCH REPORT: Brighton and Hove Albion 2-1 Arsenal

Watch all the weekend's goals on Match of the Day 2 at 22:30 GMT on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.

Premier League manager reaction

Video

'Jaded' Arsenal struggled to recover - Wenger

Video

Hughton delighted with 'big' Arsenal result

Video

My job is to keep team awake and alive - Klopp

Video

West Ham made to 'dance to rock & roll' - Carvalhal

Video

Mistakes cost us chance of three points - Benitez

Video

One mistake cost West Brom dearly - Pardew

Video

Howe 'disgusted' with Mahrez's last minute equaliser

Video

'Spurs dominated for 90 minutes' - Pochettino

Video

Burnley have more to do after hitting 40 points - Dyche

Video

Draw good for momentum, not good for points - Puel

Video

Watford still not safe - Gracia

Video

West Ham played so badly - Moyes

Video

'We got beaten by Tottenham quality' - Wagner

Video

Stoke would have lost a few months ago - Lambert

  • From the section Stoke
Video

'We deserved more from Stoke game' - Pellegrino

Video

Everton gifted Burnley the win - Allardyce

Video

Arsenal have to change their manager - Murphy

Top Stories