Laurent Koscielny: Arsene Wenger not solely at fault for Arsenal struggles

Media playback is not supported on this device Brighton 2-1 Arsenal: Arsene Wenger says Gunners struggled to recover from Man City defeats

Arsenal defender Laurent Koscielny says Arsene Wenger is not solely to blame for their struggles as the Gunners boss all but conceded their top-four hopes.

The pressure on Wenger continues to mount after the 2-1 defeat to Brighton left them 13 points adrift of fourth.

It was the first time Arsenal have lost four consecutive games since 2002.

"As a player, we have responsibility on the pitch and need to be together. It is difficult to say it's his fault or our fault," Koscielny said.

Arsenal require both London rivals Tottenham and Chelsea to drop points in their remaining nine Premier League fixtures to have any chance of a top-four finish.

Wenger felt his side were "passive", "struggling for confidence" against Brighton and are "going through a tough time" as he acknowledged their hopes of finishing in the Champions League places were slim.

"It is very difficult, nearly impossible now, we are too far behind," Wenger said.

"I think it has already gone before this but mathematically with five teams in front of us, we need two teams to collapse not one."

Former Arsenal goalkeeper David Seaman said some of the club's current players are "getting away with murder" with their performance levels.

Koscielny said "of course" the players are behind Wenger but the 32-year-old France international acknowledged results must improve.

"The boss is here to give his best for the club. He's been here for 20 years so he's always loved this club," he added.

"We need to stay united; it's a bad period but we need everyone who likes this club - players, fans and staff - to be together and to fight to be as high as we can."

'It's difficult when you have just the trousers on'

Wenger also used a slightly bizarre metaphor about being undressed in the post-mach press conference with the inference being not to kick a man when he is down.

"It's difficult when you have just the trousers on," the Frenchman said cryptically.

"It's easy to take the trousers off as well, but when you are naked completely you have to try and find a shirt and get dressed properly again.

"You can't put them more down."