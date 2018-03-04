Go Ahead Eagles 0-4 De Graafschap

De Graafschap move up to sixth in the Eerste Divisie after the win

Violence broke out in the second division of Dutch football when De Graafschap players were attacked by Go Ahead Eagles fans after their 4-0 win.

Footage from Fox Sports Netherlands shows fans running on to the pitch at full-time, kicking and punching players before stewards intervened.

Go Ahead said in a statement they were "deeply ashamed" by the actions and "condemn the behaviour" of the fans.

Fox Sports Netherlands reported that police had made seven arrests.

The opening of the match was held up by 10 minutes because of fireworks being thrown on to the pitch.

Go Ahead added in their statement: "The club makes every effort to take appropriate measures against those responsible."

Dutch manager Henk de Jong, whose De Graafschap side had more 400 supporters cheering them on, said: "Why can we not cheer? Our supporters did not know what they were going through, I think. It could have been 8-0.

"They did not know what to do with our tactics and our football was top."

De Graafschap move up to sixth in the Eerste Divisie, while Go Ahead remain in 17th place.