TOTW pictures

This wasn't a classic encounter but Stoke will be grateful for the point. Last week Jack Butland grabbed the headlines for all the wrong reasons having made a costly error. Against Southampton the Stoke supporters found themselves chanting England's number one again. Having had Gordon Banks and Peter Shilton between the sticks in years gone by they know a top class keeper when they see one. What a ball from Matthew Lowton for Ashley Barnes to put Burnley back on level terms against Everton. It needed something a bit special from Burnley at the time. The full-back was in great form and has been for most of the season for the clarets. Sam Allardyce, on the other hand, must be careful. He is losing matches and the support of a number of Everton fans. The same thing happened at West Ham and that eventually it ended in tears. Lewis Dunk and Shaun Duffy played like two bouncers with strict instructions not to let anyone into the nightclub. Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang crept past these two bruisers for brief a moment only to be discovered and promptly thrown out. What exactly is going on at Arsenal is difficult to fathom. I said at the end of last season that Wenger should have walked then. Now I fear he may be forced to leave. This should not be happening to a man of this stature. And why don't Brighton fans chant managers Chris Hughton's name? 'Chrissy Houghton's blue and white army will do'. This is the second time this player has featured in my TOTW and not without good reason. Adrian Mariappa's block on Grzegorz Krychowiak shot was absolutely sensational. Not only did it stop West Brom from taking the lead but ripped the heat out the Baggies. What this latest defeat means for Alan Pardew is anyone's guess but missed chances and rank incompetence in defence may cost him. Salomon Rondon may be a willing striker but he is not good enough for the Premier League. Is that Alan Pardew's fault? What a slide tackle by Davies. Just when I thought the skill had well and truly deserted the game Ben Davies demonstrates that the noble art was alive and kicking and just how a great tackle should be executed. The fullback's challenge on Huddersfield's Danny Williams was absolutely brilliant while his all-round performance was outstanding. If I were fellow Spurs full-back Danny Rose I'd be somewhat concerned. Son is already a national treasure in South Korea and rapidly becoming the latest Wembley darling amongst Tottenham fans. Son took both his goals brilliantly against a totally outclassed Huddersfield. Son is also slowly eclipsing the presence of Dele Alli who was amazing last season. Both players have very important roles to play if Spurs are going to win a trophy this season. However I would like both players to be playing brilliantly at the same time if you don't mind. We know he can run all day, he is committed, and puts his foot in. However it was Jordan Henderson ability to do what Steven Gerrard did every week for years at Liverpool and that was to 'spread the love'! Henderson's ability to hit every pass in the coaching manual was clearly evident against Newcastle. If the Liverpool captain keeps playing like this he's a must for England's starting line up in Russia. I said last week that Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain was starting to look like a player again. His performance against Newcastle only served to support that view. However, Jurgen Klopp's rendition of the Beatles classic 'Twist and Shout' having been refused a penalty appeal couldn't have been better demonstrated than the managers hysterical behaviour on the Liverpool touch line. What was that? The move that gave rise to Sadio Mane 14th goal of the season was pure craft work. The actual finish by Mane was sheer class. The Senegalese international has had to play second fiddle to Mohamed Salah for most of the season but that won't bother the West African. Mane has played as big a part in the Egyptians success as anyone in the Liverpool set up. If you're going to make a statement to the club that has just sold you then playing your part in the 4 goal demolition of your former employers is the way to do it. Andre Ayew and, his 'brothers in arms', Jordon Ayew absolutely destroyed West Ham. Their father, the former Marseille and Ghana international, the great Abedi Pele should be very proud of his boys. When I watch Leroy Sane I try to assess which other 21-year-old would get into this particular Manchester City side. There can't have been many. Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi or maybe even or a young Cesc Fabregas. However Leroy Sane is in that class and against a very tactical Chelsea the German international made a dogged affair look occasionally interesting.