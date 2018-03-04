Martin Glenn: FA chief executive says VAR will be used in England
-
- From the section Football
The use of Video Assistant Referees (VAR) on a permanent basis in English football is a "matter of time", says Football Association chief executive Martin Glenn.
The technology is set to be used at the World Cup after it was "unanimously approved" by the International Football Association Board (Ifab).
But the Premier League is not expected to introduce VAR next season.
"It's the Premier League's decision whether to introduce VAR," said Glenn.
He added: "The Premier League has, in my view, chosen correctly not to be early adopters because why wouldn't you let other people find things out?
"The Premier League is the most lucrative league in the world so the consequence of a bad implementation of VAR would be very serious, but likewise the consequence of not ever running VAR when the stakes are so high is a big deal as well.
"I genuinely feel with the Premier League it's not a question of if but when. You need to get more experience and the only way to get more experience is to commit to do it."
Uefa has already said it will not be used in the Champions League next season, but France's Ligue 1 is to introduce it.
The Bundesliga in Germany will decide on 22 March whether to use VAR. It is being used this season in Germany and Italy on a trial basis, as well as selected cup matches in England.
VAR - the story so far?
The technology has been trialled in domestic cup games in England this season but has produced mixed feedback so far.
- Hawk-Eye, the provider of VAR pictures, apologised after a 'squiggly line' image was shown by broadcasters in Manchester United's FA Cup fifth-round win at Huddersfield.
- It was praised after correctly overturning a decision to rule out Kelechi Iheanacho's goal for Leicester in their 2-0 FA Cup third-round replay win over Fleetwood in January.
- However, it was also described as a "shambles" by former England captain Alan Shearer after the system's use failed to result in a penalty for Chelsea during their FA Cup replay with Norwich.
- In Liverpool's FA Cup fourth-round loss to West Brom, referee Craig Pawson used VAR three times in the first half, with one decision taking nearly three minutes to be resolved.
- In Tottenham's FA Cup sixth-round replay victory over Rochdale last week, referee Paul Tierney used it a number of times to make decisions causing lengthy delays, including disallowing a goal and awarding a penalty.
Former Premier League referee Chris Foy told BBC Radio 5 live that VAR is suffering from "teething problems" and decisions need to be made quicker.
Glenn added: "We have six more games - three quarter-finals, the semis and the final in the FA Cup - using VAR and two England friendlies, and that's it this season.
"We need to have a much clearer idea of "clear and obvious errors".
The disallowed Spurs goal against Rochdale, that was a mistake, it wasn't clear and obvious, and the referee really should have reviewed it himself on the side of the pitch and made his own mind up. But it's a test and mistakes happen.
"The time it takes for a review also needs to improve, and it will."