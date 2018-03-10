Stoke City v Manchester City

Bernardo Silva has scored in back-to-back Premier League games, equalling his tally in his first 25 appearances for Manchester City

TEAM NEWS

Stoke forward Mame Diouf is set to miss out after injuring his shoulder in the 0-0 draw at Southampton.

Kevin Wimmer and Saido Berahino, who have been placed on programmes to improve their fitness levels, may return to the match-day squad.

David Silva is available for Manchester City after missing the Champions League game against Basel because of personal reasons.

City will assess the fitness of Raheem Sterling and Fernandinho.

They are both back in training following hamstring injuries.

Fabian Delph is available again after serving a suspension but he could be doubtful after suffering a knock.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Conor McNamara: "Paul Lambert was all smiles in the tunnel after Stoke's scoreless draw at Southampton last weekend. Stoke's maxim has been "don't change a drawing team" and one defeat in six could be survival form.

"Nobody expects Stoke to take anything against the champions elect - they lost 7-2 to City in October - but Potters fans will remember Peter Crouch's wonder goal against Roberto Mancini's title winners six years ago this month. Crouch has described it as the best goal of his career.

"Austrian full-back Moritz Bauer has already offered to drive to the striker's home and cook him dinner if he can repeat the trick."

Twitter: @ConorMcNamaraIE

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Stoke City manager Paul Lambert: "On any given day you can win a game of football. In a one-off game you can win, and that is the beauty of football. We'll do everything we can to try to win.

"If we try to play football the same way they do then we will be beat - that is the reality. We have to have an idea of another way to try to beat them."

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola: "It's almost done. But we are not the champions. The champions are still Chelsea. We have to get the points as soon as possible, knowing that we have the opportunity.

"I know everyone wants to anticipate the situation and what will happen, everyone is thinking about when we will win the title.

"But the best example was [on Wednesday]. Nobody thought we could lose against Basel and we lost against Basel. We need to be relaxed, stay calm and think about Stoke City."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Stoke's problems haven't changed - they drew again last week, and they are still short of goals.

I think they would welcome a point against Manchester City, who hammered them 7-2 in October, but that is not going to happen.

Prediction: 0-2

Lawro's full predictions v Justin Young & Arni Arnason from The Vaccines

Think you can do better than Lawro? Predict the score for this match and the rest of this round's Premier League fixtures in our Predictor game

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Manchester City have won on two of their last three visits to Stoke (both by 4-1 scorelines), but those are their only victories in nine Premier League games away to the Potters (W2, D5, L2).

A win would see the visitors do the double over Stoke for the first time since the 1998-99 season, when both clubs were in the third tier.

Man City won the reverse fixture on 14 October 7-2, scoring seven goals in a Premier League game for only the second time (they also beat Norwich 7-0 in 2013).

It was also the second time Stoke had conceded seven times in a single Premier League game, with the first a 7-0 defeat at Chelsea in 2010.

Stoke City

The Potters have won just one of their previous 10 league games (D5, L4), and have failed to score in five of their last nine matches.

However, they have lost only one of their six top-flight matches under Paul Lambert (W1, D4).

They have only won one of their 15 Premier League games against teams starting that day top of the table (D3, L11), although that victory came against Manchester City in December 2015.

Manchester City