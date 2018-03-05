Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain: Liverpool midfielder says criticism 'cannot shake me'

Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (centre) registered an assist in the 2-0 win over Newcastle on Saturday

Liverpool's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain says Arsenal great Thierry Henry's criticism of him is "a bit stupid".

Henry was briefly in the same Gunners squad as Oxlade-Chamberlain in 2012, but said he did not know what he was "good at" after the midfielder's £35m summer move to Anfield from Arsenal.

Ex-Manchester United defender Gary Neville said the 24-year-old did not "strengthen" Liverpool.

"It cannot shake me," said the England international.

"I was very aware of those comments. It is not nice to hear it from your peers or people you have worked with.

"Saying you don't know what I do when you have worked with me, I think it is a bit stupid. When you have watched someone long enough you know what they can do."

He added: "The important thing is that when I came here I had a manager who had faith in me and he felt something different to that - and I had faith in myself."

Oxlade-Chamberlain has scored four goals and registered six assists for Liverpool this season, including in Saturday's 2-0 Premier League win over Newcastle when he set up Mohamed Salah for the opener.

"It is about end product - scoring goals, setting up goals - as an attacking player and that is what I have to keep doing," said Oxlade-Chamberlain.

"If [Henry and Neville] are referencing more end product then that is fair enough - I hold my hands up.

"There is more in me, I know I have to keep pushing on.

"Even if you have had a couple of good games you don't take your foot off the gas - you want more. Success breeds success."