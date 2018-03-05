Cyprus Cup: Wales 0-0 Switzerland

Wales women finished third in their group in the Cyprus Cup after an impressive 0-0 draw with holders Switzerland in Larnaca.

Natasha Harding struck the crossbar for Wales while record goalscorer Helen Ward was denied in injury-time as Jayne Ludlow's side aimed to pull off a shock against the 2017 Cyprus Cup champions.

Switzerland are ranked 17th in the world - 18 places above Wales.

Wales finish third behind Switzerland on goal difference.

Jayne Ludlow's side, who handed a debut to 16-year-old Everton midfielder Elise Hughes, had beaten Finland 1-0 in their campaign opener before losing 3-0 to Italy.

Wales will now have to wait to discover their opponents for Wednesday's finals day. Wales are due to face the team that finishes third in Group B in Larnaca.

Italy drew Finland 2-2 in Group A's other fixture to win the group.