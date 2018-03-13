Match ends, Blackpool 1, Charlton Athletic 0.
Blackpool 1-0 Charlton Athletic
-
Jimmy Ryan scored a last-gasp winner as Blackpool picked up their first home league win since October with victory over Charlton.
There was an eight-minute delay in the first half after a nasty collision between Nathan Delfouneso and Lewis Page, which forced both players off and resulted in lengthy medical treatment for Delfouneso.
Blackpool almost opened the scoring after 35 minutes as Danny Philliskirk's dipping volley was tipped over by Ben Amos.
But the visitors threatened twice in the 12 minutes of added time. Jake Forster-Caskey was inches over with a strike from 25 yards before Michal Zyro placed a header over.
Charlton, who have now won just one of their past seven games, had Amos to thank again after 68 minutes as he tipped Ollie Turton's powerful 20-yard strike over the bar.
And Blackpool came even closer to the winner 10 minutes from time, but Curtis Tilt's header was hooked off his own line by Naby Sarr.
But the Seasiders clinched victory in the first minute of added time as the ball broke to Ryan who thumped it into the bottom corner from 20 yards.
Line-ups
Blackpool
- 28Lumley
- 20Turton
- 16Tilt
- 5Robertson
- 23Daniel
- 44Spearing
- 14Ryan
- 30DelfounesoSubstituted forPhilliskirkat 26'minutes
- 15LongstaffSubstituted forD'Almeidaat 81'minutes
- 17Solomon-Otabor
- 7VassellSubstituted forAgyeiat 75'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Aimson
- 8D'Almeida
- 11Gnanduillet
- 18Philliskirk
- 22Agyei
- 24Cooke
- 37Mafoumbi
Charlton
- 1Amos
- 2PageSubstituted forSarrat 26'minutes
- 6Pearce
- 5BauerBooked at 79mins
- 20SollySubstituted forAriboat 59'minutes
- 15Konsa
- 19Forster-Caskey
- 14Fosu-Henry
- 12Reeves
- 27ZyroSubstituted forMarshallat 87'minutes
- 9Magennis
Substitutes
- 4Jackson
- 7Marshall
- 8Ajose
- 17Aribo
- 23Sarr
- 26Lennon
- 35Maynard-Brewer
- Referee:
- Trevor Kettle
- Attendance:
- 3,216
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home20
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away2
- Corners
- Home16
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Blackpool 1, Charlton Athletic 0.
Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by Ben Amos.
Attempt saved. Daniel Agyei (Blackpool) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt missed. Tariqe Fosu-Henry (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Goal!
Goal! Blackpool 1, Charlton Athletic 0. Jimmy Ryan (Blackpool) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner.
Attempt blocked. Danny Philliskirk (Blackpool) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Mark Marshall (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Tariqe Fosu-Henry (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Charlton Athletic. Mark Marshall replaces Michal Zyro.
Foul by Daniel Agyei (Blackpool).
Jason Pearce (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Sessi D'Almeida (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jake Forster-Caskey (Charlton Athletic).
Attempt missed. Danny Philliskirk (Blackpool) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Attempt blocked. Viv Solomon-Otabor (Blackpool) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Blackpool. Sessi D'Almeida replaces Sean Longstaff.
Foul by Jay Spearing (Blackpool).
Michal Zyro (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Curtis Tilt (Blackpool) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by Naby Sarr.
Attempt blocked. Viv Solomon-Otabor (Blackpool) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Booking
Patrick Bauer (Charlton Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Daniel Agyei (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Patrick Bauer (Charlton Athletic).
Foul by Daniel Agyei (Blackpool).
Jake Forster-Caskey (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Blackpool. Daniel Agyei replaces Kyle Vassell.
Foul by Jay Spearing (Blackpool).
Ben Reeves (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Patrick Bauer (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Corner, Charlton Athletic. Conceded by Curtis Tilt.
Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by Naby Sarr.
Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by Ezri Konsa Ngoyo.
Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by Ben Amos.
Attempt saved. Oliver Turton (Blackpool) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
Foul by Curtis Tilt (Blackpool).
Tariqe Fosu-Henry (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Hand ball by Tariqe Fosu-Henry (Charlton Athletic).
Foul by Kyle Vassell (Blackpool).