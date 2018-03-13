Blackpool 1-0 Charlton Athletic

Jimmy Ryan scored a last-gasp winner as Blackpool picked up their first home league win since October with victory over Charlton.

There was an eight-minute delay in the first half after a nasty collision between Nathan Delfouneso and Lewis Page, which forced both players off and resulted in lengthy medical treatment for Delfouneso.

Blackpool almost opened the scoring after 35 minutes as Danny Philliskirk's dipping volley was tipped over by Ben Amos.

But the visitors threatened twice in the 12 minutes of added time. Jake Forster-Caskey was inches over with a strike from 25 yards before Michal Zyro placed a header over.

Charlton, who have now won just one of their past seven games, had Amos to thank again after 68 minutes as he tipped Ollie Turton's powerful 20-yard strike over the bar.

And Blackpool came even closer to the winner 10 minutes from time, but Curtis Tilt's header was hooked off his own line by Naby Sarr.

But the Seasiders clinched victory in the first minute of added time as the ball broke to Ryan who thumped it into the bottom corner from 20 yards.

Match report supplied by the Press Association.