Rochdale 0-0 Southend United

Relegation threatened Rochdale picked up a point as they fought out a goalless draw against Southend.

The home side dominated the first half but were unable to make their dominance count. In the first 10 minutes, Matty Done's shot was deflected over the top and from the following corner, Andy Cannon's low drive was blocked by Dru Yearwood.

Cannon glanced Scott Wiseman's cross from the right just wide of the target and Southend goalkeeper Mark Oxley was seriously tested for the first time on 25 minutes when Ian Henderson let fly from 20 yards.

Oxley also denied Stephen Humphrys while Henderson headed Brad Inman's cross narrowly over the top.

Southend chances were scarce with Marc-Antoine Fortune flashing a shot into the side netting midway through the first half.

After the break, Oxley raced off his line to cut out Humphrys' through-ball for Henderson, while Anthony Wordsworth had Southend's first shot on target, a 30-yard piledriver which Josh Lillis parried.

The visitors improved in the second half but neither side found the quality to break the deadlock.

