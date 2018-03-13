Match ends, Rochdale 0, Southend United 0.
Rochdale 0-0 Southend United
-
Relegation threatened Rochdale picked up a point as they fought out a goalless draw against Southend.
The home side dominated the first half but were unable to make their dominance count. In the first 10 minutes, Matty Done's shot was deflected over the top and from the following corner, Andy Cannon's low drive was blocked by Dru Yearwood.
Cannon glanced Scott Wiseman's cross from the right just wide of the target and Southend goalkeeper Mark Oxley was seriously tested for the first time on 25 minutes when Ian Henderson let fly from 20 yards.
Oxley also denied Stephen Humphrys while Henderson headed Brad Inman's cross narrowly over the top.
Southend chances were scarce with Marc-Antoine Fortune flashing a shot into the side netting midway through the first half.
After the break, Oxley raced off his line to cut out Humphrys' through-ball for Henderson, while Anthony Wordsworth had Southend's first shot on target, a 30-yard piledriver which Josh Lillis parried.
The visitors improved in the second half but neither side found the quality to break the deadlock.
Line-ups
Rochdale
- 1Lillis
- 6McGahey
- 4McNulty
- 21DelaneyBooked at 58mins
- 12Wiseman
- 17InmanSubstituted forRathboneat 74'minutes
- 10Camps
- 27CannonSubstituted forDobreat 74'minutes
- 16Done
- 7HumphrysSubstituted forDaviesat 63'minutes
- 40Henderson
Substitutes
- 3Ntlhe
- 14Rathbone
- 19Davies
- 22Moore
- 25Adshead
- 31Hart
- 33Dobre
Southend
- 1Oxley
- 24DemetriouBooked at 51mins
- 5Ferdinand
- 6Turner
- 3Coker
- 44Wright
- 16Yearwood
- 4Wordsworth
- 7KightlyBooked at 27mins
- 9FortunéSubstituted forLadapoat 83'minutes
- 21HarrisonSubstituted forMcLaughlinat 67'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Timlin
- 10Cox
- 11McLaughlin
- 13Bishop
- 18Mantom
- 19Ladapo
- 27Kyprianou
- Referee:
- Eddie Ilderton
- Attendance:
- 2,286
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away0
- Corners
- Home5
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Rochdale 0, Southend United 0.
Attempt blocked. Anthony Wordsworth (Southend United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Michael Turner (Southend United) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high following a corner.
Corner, Southend United. Conceded by Matt Done.
Attempt blocked. Stephen McLaughlin (Southend United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Mihai-Alexandru Dobre (Rochdale) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Attempt missed. Josh Wright (Southend United) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Attempt saved. Mihai-Alexandru Dobre (Rochdale) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Southend United. Freddie Ladapo replaces Marc-Antoine Fortuné.
Harrison McGahey (Rochdale) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Marc-Antoine Fortuné (Southend United).
Corner, Southend United. Conceded by Scott Wiseman.
Corner, Southend United. Conceded by Harrison McGahey.
Attempt saved. Steve Davies (Rochdale) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Rochdale. Mihai-Alexandru Dobre replaces Andrew Cannon.
Substitution
Substitution, Rochdale. Oliver Rathbone replaces Bradden Inman.
Foul by Andrew Cannon (Rochdale).
Marc-Antoine Fortuné (Southend United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Rochdale. Conceded by Josh Wright.
Attempt missed. Stephen McLaughlin (Southend United) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Corner, Southend United. Conceded by Scott Wiseman.
Corner, Southend United. Conceded by Harrison McGahey.
Substitution
Substitution, Southend United. Stephen McLaughlin replaces Shayon Harrison.
Corner, Rochdale. Conceded by Jason Demetriou.
Substitution
Substitution, Rochdale. Steve Davies replaces Stephen Humphrys.
Corner, Southend United. Conceded by Matt Done.
Attempt blocked. Ben Coker (Southend United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Stephen Humphrys (Rochdale).
Dru Yearwood (Southend United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Ryan Delaney (Rochdale) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Ryan Delaney (Rochdale).
Michael Kightly (Southend United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Jimmy McNulty (Rochdale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Marc-Antoine Fortuné (Southend United).
Attempt missed. Callum Camps (Rochdale) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Jimmy McNulty (Rochdale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Marc-Antoine Fortuné (Southend United).
Booking
Jason Demetriou (Southend United) is shown the yellow card.
Matt Done (Rochdale) wins a free kick on the left wing.