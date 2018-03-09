Welsh Premier League & non-league round up

JD Welsh Premier League

Friday, 9 March

Championship Conference

Bangor City v Bala Town (19:45 GMT): Bangor, who are through to the Welsh Cup last four, are second in the table but 12 points behind leaders New Saints and having played one game more. Victory for Colin Caton's Bala side would see them replace the Citizens in the second spot. Bangor won 5-0 when the sides met at Nantporth during phase one.

Play-off Conference

Carmarthen Town v Barry Town (19:45 GMT): Carmarthen will remain in the bottom two whatever they do against Barry Town - Neil Smothers' side go into this game eight points from safety. Barry are currently in the Europa League play-off spot and Gavin Chesterfield's men won 2-1 at Richmond Park in the phase one fixture between the sides.

Llandudno v Prestatyn Town (19:45 GMT): Prestatyn Town remain rooted to the bottom of the table - and Gareth Wilson's team are 11 points behind third from bottom Aberystwyth. Llandudno have lost three of their four games so far in phase two. The sides drew 2-2 at Maesdu Park during phase one while Llandudno won 3-1 at Bastion Road.

Saturday, 10 March

Championship Conference

Connah's Quay v Cefn Druids (14:30 GMT): Two successive league defeats have seen Connah's Quay slip from second to fourth place in the table. Druids, beaten by Bangor City at home in their last game, drew 1-1 at Deeside Stadium in December's phase one meeting.

Cardiff Met v The New Saints (19:00 GMT): New Saints' bid for a domestic treble came to an end with defeat to Connah's Quay in the Welsh Cup in midweek but they remain on course to retain the Welsh Premier League title. Cardiff Met held the champions to a 0-0 draw at Cyncoed in September's phase one meeting but the Saints won this season's two other encounters including the Nathaniel MG Cup final.

How things stand - Welsh Premier League table

Play-off Conference

Newtown v Aberystwyth Town (14:30 GMT): Both sides return to league action having secured their places in the Welsh Cup semi-finals, where they will face each other once again in April. Newtown won 4-0 at Latham Park in September's phase one fixture but Aber gained revenge with a 3-0 victory at Park Avenue.

Evo-Stik Southern Premier League

Saturday, 10 March

Dorchester Town v Merthyr Town (15:00 GMT)

Evo-Stik Northern Premier League Division One North

Saturday, 10 March

Colwyn Bay v Osset Town (15:00 GMT)

Orchard Welsh Premier Women's League

Sunday, 11 March

Abergavenny Women v Cardiff MetLadies 14:00 GMT)

Caernarfon Town Women v Llandudno Ladies (14:00 GMT)

Caldicot Town v Port Talbot Town Ladies (14:00 GMT)

Cardiff City FC Women v Swansea City Ladies(14:00 GMT)

Cyncoed Ladies v Rhyl Ladies (14:00 GMT)