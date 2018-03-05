Garry Monk: Birmingham City must make St Andrew's hostile again, says new boss

Zuan Dong Ren, chief executive of Blues' owners Trillion Trophy Asia, accompanied Garry Monk at his first press conference at St Andrew's

New Birmingham City boss Garry Monk says the Championship strugglers must make St Andrew's passionate and hostile again if they are to avoid relegation.

Monk has taken charge with Blues 22nd in the table, two points from safety.

Six of their final 11 games are at home, starting with Tuesday's visit of Monk's former club Middlesbrough.

"I know what it's like when it's packed here. I've played in front of these fans. It's a hostile environment for any away team," Monk told BBC WM.

"I've been here and experienced it. I know what the atmosphere like," added Monk, whose last game as a player was Swansea's 3-1 League Cup defeat by Blues at St Andrew's in September 2013.

"The biggest part now will be the passion and commitment. That's what our fans are looking for."

Former Swansea, Leeds and Boro boss Monk signed a three-and-a-half-year contract on Sunday, a day after Birmingham sacked Steve Cotterill following five successive league defeats.

15 mad months at St Andrew's

14 December 2016 - Gary Rowett sacked

17 April 2017 - Gianfranco Zola resigns (24 games, two wins, eight draws, 14 defeats)

16 September 2017 - Harry Redknapp sacked (13 games, four wins, one draw, eight defeats)

3 March 2018 - Steve Cotterill sacked (27 games, seven wins, five draws, 15 defeats)

4 March 2018 - Garry Monk appointed

How to spend your 39th birthday

Monk's first game as Blues boss will be played on his 39th birthday, and he will come up against the club that sacked him two days before Christmas.

"It's fate," he said with a smile. "Destiny. But I'm never bitter about anything. The game of football moves on very quickly and it's all part of the process.

"All that matters now is focusing solely on Birmingham. Tuesday's game is not about me, nor any day after that. It's about these players.

"The reasons why they are where they are is not my problem. The here and now is what matters and I need to simplify a few things.

"With the quality and capability in this squad, we should be much higher. We should not be down in the position we're in, but there is no magic wand. Only togetherness will get us through.

"I've never been to shy away from a challenge.

"Right at the start of my managerial career, I said that whenever an opportunity presents itself. I want to be able to take on any big challenge. That's the motivation for me now.

"I'm at a club with a massive local fan base and, speaking to the owners and their ambitions, that aligns with me."